Bryson Tiller Announces World Tour, New Album on the Way

Bryson Tiller has announced a world tour spanning North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand, with presales starting June 3. The tour follows a landmark period for the singer, including album anniversaries and chart success. A new album is forthcoming, led by the single 'IT'S OK.'

Bryson Tiller has announced a massive world tour spanning North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The North American leg kicks off and runs through Nov. 1 in Seattle, with major stops including Madison Square Garden in New York on Sept. 13, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Aug. 29, and Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

A European leg follows from Nov. 17, with dates in Zurich, Paris, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Dublin, and a run of U.K. arena shows closing at London’s The O2 on Dec. 7. The tour wraps with five Australian and New Zealand dates in January 2027 — Perth’s RAC Arena (Jan. 19), Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne (Jan. 21), Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney (Jan. 23), Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Jan. 25), and Spark Arena in Auckland (Jan. 27).

Artist presale opens Wednesday, June 3 at 12 p.m. local time, with general on sale from Friday, June 5 at 12 p.m. local time. VIP packages are available via vipnation.com. The tour follows a landmark stretch for the Louisville, Kentucky singer.

Last October he celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album “It Depends” (originally released as “Trapsoul”), which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart, peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned two Grammy nominations, two BET Award nominations, an American Music Award, and an NAACP Image Award. His subsequent albums also achieved major success: “Trapsoul” (2017) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making him only the second artist in chart history to debut at No. 1 with a streaming-only release; “Anniversary” (2020) opened at No. 5; and his 2024 self-titled album landed in the Billboard 200’s top 20.

A new album is forthcoming, preceded by the recently released single “IT’S OK. ” Fans can expect more new music and an electrifying live experience that showcases Tiller’s signature blend of R&B and hip-hop. With this extensive tour, Tiller is set to connect with audiences worldwide, bringing his hit songs and intimate storytelling to stages across multiple continents. The presale offers dedicated fans early access, while VIP packages provide premium experiences including meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise.

As anticipation builds, the tour promises to be a highlight of the 2026–2027 concert calendar





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