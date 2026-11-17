Bryson DeChambeau has joined the DP World Tour for 2027 under Category 1 exempt membership after winning the 2024 U.S. Open, following the end of LIV Golf. He faces an expected PGA Tour ban of at least one year.

Bryson DeChambeau has a golfing home for 2027. The 33-year-old has joined the European Tour, known as the DP World Tour, for next year following the end of LIV Golf.

DeChambeau is joining the Category 1 grouping of exempt membership due to his 2024 U.S. Open win. The tour said Tuesday that Category 1 is its highest priority ranking, meaning the American can play in whichever tournament he chooses. The league said it now has 22 exempt members who have won Majors at some point. DeChambeau had the option to join the European tour because he won a major in the last five years.

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He was previously a star on LIV, which announced two weeks ago in bankruptcy court that it plans to wind down operations instead of launching a new version after losing the financial support of Saudi Arabia. The move comes while DeChambeau faces an expected ban of at least one year before a potential PGA return, according to multiple reports.

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DP World Tour Grants DeChambeau Membership

The Telegraph reported that he could earn a place back in the PGA Tour if he finished in the top 10 in the European league's Race to Dubai money list. DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings addressed the decision in a release. He said there has been significant change in the landscape of men's professional golf over the past 12 months.

Kinnings said the tour has taken a pragmatic approach to this unique and unprecedented situation as it goes into next year, always with the best interests of its entire membership at the forefront. Kinnings added that the tour realizes there are different viewpoints but the approach was discussed and agreed with its Tournament Committee. He said it is allied to a responsibly managed programme of invites that will add value and benefit the Tour as a whole.

DeChambeau served as one of the faces of LIV Golf, the rebel league backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund that offered monstrous paydays. The PIF ended its $5 billion investment spanning five seasons earlier this year. An attempted LIV 2.0 never came to fruition after its lawyers revealed plans, and DeChambeau had been working behind the scenes to make LIV 2.0 work, per ESPN. The Sports Business Journal reported that he never finalized a return.

DeChambeau wrote in a social media post that he made a decision he believes in to join the rebel league and said he gave it his all to keep the league afloat. He is perhaps the most online golfer, in addition to his two Majors wins, with his YouTube page having 3.03 million subscribers. His channel has more than 3 million subscribers. DeChambeau quoted Arnold Palmer in his message, saying no player is bigger than the game.

DeChambeau Addresses His LIV Decision

He wrote that he wants to acknowledge that along the way he has said some things that didn't help. He said whatever comes next, he will approach it with humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before him. DeChambeau added that his passion has been to grow this game and that is still the goal. He thanked fans for sticking with him and said together everyone can grow this great game we love.

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The addition of DeChambeau is a huge boon to the European tour. On Monday, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said his board had thoughtful discussions about the future of players at LIV Golf. He said he hopes to have more to say in the beginning of the new year. Rolapp said the tour has heard from fans and knows they want the best players playing together and shares that view.

PGA Tour Considers LIV Player Returns

Rolapp said he has said from day one when he took the job that he is interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better. He noted that as a membership organization, the tour has rules and as he shared before, they exist to ensure fairness and competitive balance. He said rules matter and they will be enforced. Rolapp said the tour engaged in thoughtful discussion on the topic of LIV players with both boards today.

He said as far as they have read, bankruptcy proceedings are ongoing and the process is complex. He said he hopes to have more to say in the beginning of the new year, but until that time he will not speculate on the outcome or individual decisions players make. The winners of the last two events of the 2026 season announced they will be returning to the tour after their departure from LIV.

Tyrrell Hatton held the Dubai World Championship Scepter with Khalfan Belhoul in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.