Bryn Caswell Confirms Nov 13 Departure from WBNS-10TV Amid Third Morning Staff Exit

WBNS-10TV anchor Bryn Caswell will leave Columbus on November 13, marking the third major morning news departure at the station in less than six months.

Bryn Caswell has officially confirmed November 13 as her final day on air at WBNS-10TV in Columbus, Ohio. This definitive exit date marks the third significant departure from the CBS affiliate morning news team within a six-month window. Caswell, a prominent anchor and producer, made the announcement via social media, framing the departure as a poignant full-circle moment for her career.

The veteran journalist reflected on her journey from growing up watching the station to eventually sitting behind the anchor desk she once dreamed of occupying. She characterized the occasion as pretty special, honoring a tenure where she assumed nearly every role available within the newsroom. Her responsibilities at the station were extensive, ranging from anchoring daily broadcasts to reporting on breaking stories and developing original content.

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Beyond traditional broadcasting duties, Caswell played a pivotal role in bringing The Big Picture, a daily hour-long show, to life. She helped shape and produce the program before stepping into the host role, delivering weekday morning reports alongside her anchoring commitments. She described sharing stories with the community that raised her as a privilege, emphasizing the personal connection she maintained with viewers throughout her career.

While acknowledging the value of her time in Columbus, Caswell stated that ambition never stands still. She noted that dreams keep evolving, signaling her readiness for a new professional chapter. The anchor revealed she is preparing to move to Texas, though she has not yet disclosed her next employer or specific position. She teased future details with a brief online post, writing More soon and adding a Yeehaw to hint at her upcoming relocation.

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Her decision to leave coincides with a wave of departures at the station, raising questions about the future of the morning news team. Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo and anchor Tracy Townsend have also left WBNS during the recent six-month window. These consecutive exits suggest a period of significant structural change for the local news division as it adapts to shifting personnel dynamics.

Caswell built her journalism resume across several major markets before returning to Columbus. Her professional history includes stints at WKEF in Dayton and WEWS in Cleveland, demonstrating her versatility across different regional broadcasting environments. She also participated in the Carnegie-Knight News21 fellowship, where she investigated drinking-water safety issues on a national scale, showcasing her commitment to in-depth investigative journalism.

Her body of work has earned substantial industry acclaim, validating her expertise in broadcast news. Caswell's award cabinet includes multiple Emmys and five Edward R. Murrow Awards, distinguishing her as a highly decorated journalist in the field. As she transitions to Texas, her legacy at WBNS-10TV remains defined by her diverse contributions to local storytelling and her dedication to community engagement.