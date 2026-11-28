Should the Carolina Panthers extend Bryce Young? This question has seemingly lingered since the beginning of last season. Young's evolution sparked the obvious

in the NFL. His lows, which were pretty low last year, are not nearly as low this season. His floor is higher, and he's reaching his ceiling more often.

That said, every time he misses a throw or the Panthers lose, everyone wants to question whether the Panthers should extend him. Those people shouldn't question. It'sCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young looks to pass the ball during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect At times, Bryce Young has been ranked among the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. Often, that was an extreme exaggeration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those days are long gone now, though. PFF, through Week 11, ranked him as the 11th-best QB in the NFL. Gordon McGuinness wrote, "Young has been up and down for much of the 2026 season, but the win over the Baltimore Ravens was one of his best games of the season. He went 22-for-30 for 254 yards and was more aggressive with the football, setting season highs with four big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays.