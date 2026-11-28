Bryce Underwood and Ty Dieffenbach headline a crowded Week 13 injury report. Both quarterbacks carry rivalry-game stakes, and their status will shape Michigan's

Bryce Underwood and Ty Dieffenbach headline a crowded Week 13 injury report. Both quarterbacks carry rivalry-game stakes, and their status will shape Michigan's trip to Ohio State and UCLA's Big Ten title hopes against USC.

Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft confirmed Saturday morning that Underwood will be available despite a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Dieffenbach is a game-time decision after being carted off with a hip injury last week. Underwood went from named starter to question mark in a span of 48 hours. Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Monday that Underwood had won his job back, saying, and Tommy No. 2.

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" CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz then reported the lower-body injury, and Michigan listed Underwood as questionable on its Wednesday and Thursday Big Ten availability reports. Things turned in Michigan's favor later in the week. Sources told Thamel that Underwood practiced Thursday and was in line to start barring a setback. Zenitz reported Saturday morning that the Belleville, Mich.