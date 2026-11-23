Bryce Underwood returned from a hard hit to throw the winning 2-point conversion in overtime as Michigan upset No. 4 UCLA 27-24, ending the Bruins' perfect season and likely knocking them out of a first-round CFP bye.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood made the most of a second chance, throwing a 2-point conversion pass to Hoffman in the corner of the end zone to lift the Wolverines to an upset overtime win over No. 4 UCLA in Ann Arbor.

The Bruins (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) lost for the first time this season and blew a chance to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game. They also missed a step toward a first-round bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff after entering the game No. 4 in the CFP rankings.

Also read Sources: Michigan expected to start Bryce Underwood vs. UCLA

The Wolverines (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) became bowl eligible under embattled coach Kyle Whittingham, who will soon have a new boss who will decide if he returns for a second season with college football's winningest program. Michigan won the game in the third overtime, which has teams trading single 2-point conversion plays from the 3-yard line. Underwood rolled right and threw a dart to Hoffman in the corner of the end zone for the decisive score.

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Underwood Hit Sends Cheerleader Falling

Maize-and-blue clad fans filled almost every inch of the Big House turf, celebrating a win in the last home game of the season in what has been a mostly miserable fall for the Wolverines. Earlier in the game, UCLA linebacker Donavyn Pellot delivered a hard hit on Underwood as he was going out of bounds. The hit sent Underwood crashing into a group of Michigan cheerleaders.

Underwood made direct contact with one cheerleader, who looked to fall down before Underwood managed to hold her up. The two looked to hold eye contact for a moment, with the cheerleader looking at Underwood with a glint in her eye, before the quarterback returned to the field. A clip of the moment went viral, with more than 4.3 million views in less than a day.

Viral Cheerleader Moment Follows Win

The post was made as a joke, as there is no reason to suggest the moment sparked any kind of romance. Still, many noted how the cheerleader looked at Underwood, comparing it to a first interaction in a rom-com. The victory came at a cost for the Bruins. Mason Bonner, who had three turnovers, was injured when he was tackled on a run in overtime.

Dieffenbach was put on a stretcher and carted off the field. UCLA entered the game unbeaten and in control of its playoff path. The loss leaves the Bruins needing help to reach the Big Ten title game and damages their case for a first-round bye. For Michigan, the win provides a bright spot in a difficult season and makes the Wolverines bowl eligible.

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Whittingham Future Uncertain Amid Storm

Whittingham's future remains uncertain as the program awaits a new athletic director. The game ended with fans storming the field and celebrating a signature win in the final home game of the year. Underwood's scramble and throw gave Michigan the upset and handed UCLA its first loss.