Arizona Wildcats Fall to UCLA 84-75 as Bryce James Scores Zero in Six Minutes During College Debut

Bryce James made his official college basketball debut for the Arizona Wildcats, playing six minutes and recording an assIst in an 84-75 loss to UCLA. The sophomore started due to the absence of RJ Godfrey but was substituted early in a strategic move by coach Tommy Lloyd.

The fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats suffered an 84-75 upset loss to the No. 22 UCLA Bruins in their season opener at the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas. The high-stakes contest featured the highly anticipated official collegiate debut of Bryce James, who started the game but finished with zero points. The junior forward played just six minutes of total action, ending a night that carried immense expectations due to his lineage as the son of NBA legend LeBron James and brother of Los Angeles Lakers player Bronny James.

Coach Tommy Lloyd started James alongside Derek Dixon, Caleb Holt, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Motiejus Krivas. This lineup choice was largely influenced by the continued absence of expected power forward RJ Godfrey, who had missed all six preseason exhibition games while resolving eligibility hurdles. James appeared poised for a strong start, recording an assist on Kharchenkov for the Wildcats' first basket of the season within the first minute of play.

Also read Bryce Young's Reported Extension Update is Bad News for Panthers

However, his statistical contribution ended immediately after that initial play. James missed all three of his field goal attempts, finishing 0-for-3 from the floor. He saw only three minutes of action in each half before Coach Lloyd substituted him out after just three minutes and eight seconds. This early exit mirrored the cautious rotation strategy used during the preseason exhibitions, where he was also the first player removed from the court.

The limited playing time drew significant attention from fans and analysts who questioned the coaching staff's strategy. Reports suggest Lloyd used the start to test James's readiness while protecting the current rotation until Godfrey returns to full availability. By inserting James into the starting lineup during competitive conditions, the staff could evaluate his performance without committing to a permanent role that might be disrupted by Godfrey's eventual return.

Advertisement

This cautious approach highlights the program's focus on long-term development rather than immediate results. James took a deliberate path by redshirting his freshman year to refine his skills, contrasting sharply with his older brother Bronny. Bronny entered the NBA draft after one season at USC and made history by playing alongside his father in the professional league. Bryce, meanwhile, is taking a slower, more methodical approach to integrating into college basketball.

The 2026-2027 men's college basketball season has already captured national attention, with preseason rankings placing the Florida Gators at the top spot. Arizona enters the campaign as a top-five contender following their run to the Final Four, but the early loss to UCLA serves as a wake-up call. The team must now rely on its depth and emerging talents to succeed while navigating the challenges of facing ranked opponents.

With key players like Godfrey still navigating eligibility issues, the Wildcats must adjust their offensive and defensive schemes quickly. The integration of new players and the gradual assimilation of James into the system will be critical in the coming weeks. The coaching staff emphasizes steady growth over headline-grabbing performances, aiming to build a cohesive unit capable of a deep tournament run.

Looking ahead, the Wildcats have scheduled easier opportunities against Cal Poly and Northern Arizona to help the team settle into their rhythm. These games should provide a chance for James to see more meaningful action as he continues to adjust to the speed and physicality of collegiate play. The collective effort of the team will determine their success as they aim to achieve excellence in the competitive landscape of men's college basketball.