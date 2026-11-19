Bryan Mbeumo and other top athletes are playing GTA 6 on launch night, risking performance for Mauricio Pochettino's first Manchester United training session and upcoming Liverpool match.

Bryan Mbeumo prioritized the midnight launch of Grand Theft Auto VI over rest ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's inaugural Manchester United training session on Thursday. The Brentford forward shared a loading screen image on his Instagram story, labeling the release as historic as the clock struck midnight. This decision highlights the intense cultural phenomenon surrounding the video game, which has captivated millions globally despite the professional demands facing top-tier athletes.

GTA 6 Launch Disrupts Premier League Rest Schedules

The release of GTA 6 has created a significant scheduling conflict for professional sports teams, particularly those preparing for critical early-week fixtures. Mbeumo's actions demonstrate the addictive nature of the title, which Rockstar Games spent 13 years developing. The Brentford striker admitted in a previous interview that he pre-ordered the game, stating that it would compel him to stay home after every training session to play.

Also read GTA 6 Launch Date and GTA Online Release Window Revealed

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino arrived in Manchester on a private jet on Wednesday to prepare for his first day at the club. He faces a tight turnaround before managing his first match against rivals Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday. Pochettino is expected to monitor player fatigue closely, as sleep deprivation severely impacts athletic recovery and performance. The manager must balance his squad's enthusiasm for the game with the physiological needs required for elite competition.

Star Athletes Lock In for Launch Weekend

Other prominent sports figures have openly declared their intention to play through the night. Alexander Isak, competing with Sweden on international duty, told reporters he would be unreachable from the 19th. Isak confirmed he plans to be locked into the game, prioritizing immediate access over professional availability. Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has previously described gaming as essential for winding down after high-adrenaline night matches, citing titles like Call of Duty and FIFA as vital tools for mental decompression.

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UFC champion Conor McGregor extended the impact of the release beyond football by granting the day off to 400 employees across his business ventures. He enabled his staff to participate in the global launch event without professional repercussions. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also shared images of himself playing the title on launch day, piloting an in-game helicopter. These actions from high-profile figures reinforce the game's status as a dominant cultural force across sports and entertainment sectors.

Experts Warn of Performance Declines and Sleep Debt

Sleep specialists and performance coaches have issued warnings regarding the impact of late-night gaming on athletic output. Nick Littlehales, a renowned sleep coach for elite athletes, noted that players can become trapped in engaging distractions that satisfy their competitive drive. He explained that individuals often struggle to self-regulate when immersed in high-intensity gaming sessions, leading to significant sleep deprivation.

Littlehales advised against outright bans on gaming, which can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms like unregulated supplements or sleeping pills. Instead, he recommended structured scheduling to manage gaming habits around training cycles. Coaches are urged to have open conversations with athletes about sacrificing nocturnal sleep for stimulation. One NBA star previously predicted that professional output across sports would plummet as a direct result of the game's pull, emphasizing the physiological risks involved.

Economic Impact and Widespread Social Disruption

The financial scale of the GTA 6 launch is unprecedented, with pre-orders exceeding £1.14 billion. The game debuted with a perfect 99 score on Metacritic, tying with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the highest-rated title in history. Uswitch reported that an estimated 2.8 million adults in the UK plan to play on the launch day alone. This massive engagement has led to widespread social disruption, with businesses and schools adapting to the global event.

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In Chelmsford, Essex, a head teacher organized a raffle with a £10 Amazon voucher to discourage students from bunking off school. The move highlights how the game's release is affecting daily routines beyond the sporting world. While clubs and managers attempt to maintain focus on upcoming matches, the sheer volume of players engaging with GTA 6 suggests that the disruption will be felt across multiple industries. The tension between professional obligation and consumer entertainment defines this historic launch moment.