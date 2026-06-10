Bryan Konietzko's Frustration with Avatar Franchise

Bryan Konietzko, co-creator of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra, expresses his dissatisfaction with the current state of the franchise. He mentions turmoil caused by leaks, hack reports, and a shift in the animated series Legend of Aang. Konietzko also discusses his efforts to fight for the Avatar franchise and the backlash against Paramount for valuing the franchise.

Avatar: The Last Airbender and"Legend of Korra" co-creator Bryan Konietzko doesn't sound happy with how things are going with the franchise. Avatar: The Last Airbender is facing turmoil after leaks, hack reports, and a major shift for Legend of Aang.

Bryan Konietzko says he is fighting for Avatar behind the scenes while dealing with fallout from thieves. Konietzko shut down claims the Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG was canceled, calling it a major setback instead. He teased official Avatar news soon, while Greg Baldwin blasted Paramount over how it values the franchise. To say things are hurting over at the"Avatar: The Last Airbender" franchise would be an understatement





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Avatar: The Last Airbender Bryan Konietzko Paramount Greg Baldwin The Last Airbender RPG The Legend Of Aang The Walking Dead: Dead City The Shards Doctor Who Russell T. Davies Bad Wolf BBC

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