Bryan Kohberger Panicked When He Saw News About Hyundai Elantra Linked to Idaho Murders, Forensic Experts Reveal

Forensic analysis of Bryan Kohberger's phone reveals that he experienced significant distress upon seeing news linking a white Hyundai Elantra, which he owned and registered, to the Idaho student murders. The revelation underscores the anxiety he felt in the face of the investigation.

Bryan Kohberger 's phone reveals a distressing pattern of anxiety and panic in the aftermath of news stories linking a white Hyundai Elantra to the Idaho student murders. Forensic experts from Cellebrite, Jared and Heather Barnhart, analyzed Kohberger's phone data and revealed that the car registration was a significant source of stress for him. 'He had registered it to park there,' said Jared Barnhart.

'He had a PDF download of like a list of Hyundai Elantras for the university, you know, and you can see this long list of cars.' Kohberger attended Washington State University, just miles from the crime scene, and had been stopped driving near both campuses before the murders. The car remained a key point of concern even in the hours before his arrest. 'If you weren't the bad guy, you wouldn't care, but he was scrambling, and he thought the police were on him,' Barnhart recounted. According to phone data, Kohberger showed frantic behavior when he learned about the vehicle's association with the investigation. 'Literally the pressure of oh look they're really talking about my car caused within 15 minutes of behavior him trying to clean it and get rid of it,' said Barnhart. 'Just not normal.' At 1:30 am on December 30th, police raided his parents' home and arrested him. While the discovery of a Ka-Bar sheath with Kohberger's DNA at the crime scene and investigative genetic genealogy played a significant role in his capture, the investigation reveals that detectives had probable cause to find Kohberger even without this crucial piece of evidence. They had surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle coming and going from the crime scene, providing a solid lead





