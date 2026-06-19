Bryan Cranston Joins DC's 'Clayface' Movie in Mystery Role

Actor Bryan Cranston, famous for his role in Breaking Bad, is reportedly joining the cast of DC's upcoming Clayface movie. Directed by James Watkins, the film stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, aka Clayface, and is set to release in October. While plot details remain shrouded in mystery, fans are speculating about potential Batman appearances. James Gunn has described the movie as 'pure horror' with psychological elements.

Actor Bryan Cranston , renowned for his role as Walter White in the hit series Breaking Bad , is rumored to be joining the cast of DC's upcoming Clayface movie in an unspecified role.

The film is helmed by James Watkins and stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, the titular Clayface, set to hit theaters in October. Sources suggest Cranston has been cast in a brief, minor part, but neither the actor nor the film's producers have confirmed this. If true, this would mark Cranston's entry into James Gunn's DC universe. Clayface is expected to release later this year, and while a trailer has been released, plot details remain largely unknown.

Gunn has clarified that the movie is part of DC's first chapter, Gods and Monsters, and is not connected to Matt Reeves' Batman film. However, fans are speculating about a potential Batman appearance due to leaked set images. Gunn has described Clayface as 'pure f***ing horror,' with elements of psychological terror. DC co-CEO Peter Safran has stated that the Clayface movie is distinct from Matt Reeves' Batman universe





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