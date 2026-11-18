The girl even told her attacker she was just 13 before she was brutally pinned against a wall and raped, according to cops.

A ski-mask-wearing brute allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in public in Pittsburgh after offering her $100 for sex, according to police. Quinlan Burke, 27, turned himself in Saturday after being accused of pouncing on the young teen at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 after following her from a bus stop in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

The attacker was wearing a ski mask when he started following the girl and making crude comments about her body as she walked home, according to a criminal complaint. The girl was pinned against a wall and raped by the ski-mask-wearing brute who first offered her $100 for sex, cops said. He then touched her upper thigh and asked her if she had ever had sex — and offered her $100 for sex, according to the complaint.

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The girl told him she was only 13 and tried to get away — but the brute grabbed her bag, pinned her against a wall and raped her, according to the complaint. The attacker kept pulling his ski mask up and down during the horrific attack — and then wrote down his phone number on paper from her bookbag, telling her to meet him later at a nearby Dollar General, according to the complaint.

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Burke turned himself in to Pittsburgh Police on Saturday. He faces several charges, including rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and multiple counts of indecent assault.