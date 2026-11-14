Brutalist Telecommunication Tower Converted Into Sea-Air-Land-Tower House

Architect John Jennings and Sasha Tarnopolsky transformed a 1972 Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. relay station into a unique 2,000-square-foot residence in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Architect and homeowner John Jennings and his wife, landscape architect Sasha Tarnopolsky, have completed a radical transformation of a former telecommunication relay station into a unique residence known as the Sea-Air-Land-Tower (SALT) House. Located in the Santa Monica Mountains, this 2,000-square-foot brutalist structure was originally built in 1972 for the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. to beam microwaves for long-distance calls and later television signals. The couple purchased the monolithic concrete and steel property in 2005 for $950,000 after discovering it while navigating the Backbone Trail during an adventure race.

Discovery and Acquisition of The Structure

The journey to acquiring this distinctive property began midway through a 24-hour race when Jennings missed a turnoff on the Backbone Trail. Instead of continuing on the trail, he encountered a locked chain-link gate crowned with razor wire. Behind this barrier stood a hulking concrete structure and a 75-foot steel tower. Captivated by the bunkerlike form and intrigued that the building had eluded his notice as a lifelong student of local architecture, Jennings investigated further. His practice, run jointly with Tarnopolsky, soon found the 2,000-square-foot property listed for sale. Seeking a small-scale development opportunity to supplement their client-based work, they immediately envisioned a more ambitious project centered around a hole in the roof with a garden at its heart.

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Architectural Challenges and Permit Battles

After sending detailed inquiries about the building and its codes, Jennings received a prompt reply from owner Gary Harryman, a local real estate agent. The couple finalized the purchase in 2005, a decision Jennings described as coming from the heart rather than the head. Their initial renovation plan included leaving the geometry intact, not taking down the tower, and adding two new buildings for everyday residential functions. However, Los Angeles County planners initially ordered the tower height to be cut to 35 feet to meet residential limits. The project stalled for years until Jennings discovered that the tower held a special use permit with no expiration date, protecting it from alteration in perpetuity.

Construction Methods and Structural Integrity

Faced with the permit victory and mounting costs, the couple abandoned the plan for new buildings and focused on carving out a single, undivided main space under 15-foot ceilings. The renovation required cutting through walls up to 36 inches thick, necessitating a contractor experienced with dam abutments. Crews used diamond-coated wire and a 72-inch diamond blade on a track bolted to the concrete to slice through the dense material. Once freed, the massive concrete slabs were broken apart by an excavator-mounted breaker and dropped onto beds of tires to manage the debris. This rigorous process allowed them to preserve the industrial aesthetic while creating a livable interior.

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Interior Design and Spatial Configuration

The interior of the Sea-Air-Land-Tower features a sunken gravel courtyard with an indoor pond at its center, serving as the heart of the home. An angled bookshelf runs the full length of the staircase, tilting its books toward the first floor to integrate with the architectural flow. The design maintains an industrial feel, highlighted by an outdoor shower that complements the raw concrete surfaces. Despite the spaciousness, the layout challenges traditional residential expectations. Visitors often ask where the owners sleep, as the indoor space is designed for casual hangouts using a rolling projector cart and kapok floor cushions rather than conventional bedrooms.

Current Usage and Residential Arrangements

The couple completed the tower's transformation in 2024 and now rent the property out for private events such as weddings and corporate team building. They work from the site a few days a week, commuting from their primary home in Studio City, and stay overnight a few weekends a month to continue work on the house. Their sleeping quarters are located in a converted shipping container just outside the main structure, furnished with a bed and minimal amenities. On clear days, the property offers ocean views, fulfilling the original vision of connecting the brutalist form with the surrounding landscape while maintaining its historical significance.