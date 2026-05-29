Brush fire shuts down SB lanes of 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass

The southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass were shut down Thursday after a brush fire broke out near the Skirball Cultural Center.

A small brush fire broke out Thursday afternoon off the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass near the Skirball Cultural Center, prompting the closure of the southbound lanes, officials said.

Firefighters responded at 2:30 p.m. to the area near Mulholland Drive, where the fire was burning uphill, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire department reported light winds in the area as crews worked to establish hose lines around the flames. In an afternoon update, officials said the fire had burned just over three acre.

"Approximately 60 firefighters working on scene at the height of the incident stopped forward progress within 35 minutes," the fire department said. No structures were damaged.

Meanwhile, all southbound lanes of the 405 were closed, impacting the afternoon traffic rush. Some reopened around 4 p.m.4 dead, including 6-day-old girl and 2-year-old boy, in North Hills murder-suicide: AuthoritiesAmber Alert for missing girl tied to death of child's mother; father ID'd as person of interest





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