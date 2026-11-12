Brunt Workwear Takes on Work Jeans

Brunt Workwear is expanding its assortment with the launch of its first men’s work jeans.

offering. Since launching with footwear in 2020, the brand has expanded into work pants and shorts, hoodies, T-shirts and accessories, all designed with the same principles: gear that feels comfortable from day one and is built to withstand the demands of the jobsite.

“Our growth starts with serving our consumer: tradespeople. We launched with a small apparel assortment shortly after we went live in 2020 and have expanded over time because we heard the demand from our consumers,” said Scott Roberts, Brunt Workwear chief merchandising officer. The same goes for the denim work jeans. Roberts said over half of tradespeople prefer denim jeans for their work pants.

Also read World’s largest neutrino experiment takes shape one mile underground

“We couldn’t truly serve the modern tradesperson if we weren’t addressing this large part of the market. The Brunt Coady Work Jean fills that gap,” he said.

“We want to build a true toe-to-head workwear offering by prioritizing products that have a clear role in our customers’ workday. ” The Coady Work Jean launches in two fits, Athletic Straight and Boot Cut, and two washes, Light Stone and Dark Blue. Both fits have added room in the seat and thighs for movement. Athletic Straight has a non-tapered leg below the knee, while Boot Cut accommodates taller pull-on boots.

The jeans are made with 13-ounce pre-shrunk denim—a blend of U.S. cotton and recycled U.S. cotton with added stretch. Roberts said the blend “delivers instant comfort” and durability.

Advertisement

“Work jeans are meant to be durable and rugged, but that doesn’t mean they have to be rigid or take months to break in. We developed a denim blend that delivers against the high durability standards our consumers expect, but with instant comfort from day one. Breaking in a new pair of jeans should not be a thing our consumers have to consider,” he said. The jeans retail for $69.99.

The size range is 28-42 x 30, 46-48 x 30, 28-48 x 32, 28-48 x 34, 32 x 36 and 34-40 x 36.

“Denim is not one of those categories where you can simply dabble. The nuances of warp, weft, wash chemistry, and stress-point construction demand a level of expertise,” Roberts said.

“To get this right, we knew we had to respect the craft rather than rely on guesswork. ”and garment manufacturer. Roberts said having raw material sourcing and final assembly under one roof was a game changer.

“It eliminated back-and-forth friction, allowed us to leverage decades of specialized denim experience, and ensured the final garment was an exact reflection of the durability and design we originally set out to build. ”for centuries, Brunt identified areas where it could improve the product for its customers.

Advertisement

For example, Roberts said pockets are “frequent fail areas,” so the brand reinforced them with double layers of denim. Most jeans have short pockets based on historical specs, which don’t adequately accommodate cellphones, especially when squatting or sitting. Brunt added additional depth to the front pockets to remove that inconvenience.is another challenge.

“Fit really is a combination of the patterning and the actual denim fabric. Knowing our consumers don’t want a sloppy fit and that too much elastic will reduce the strength of the denim, we did many rounds of pattern work around the flex areas of the jeans to give them the right amount of extra movement, while also working on the denim to create the appropriate level of mechanical stretch,” Roberts said.

The brand did extensive wear testing across a broad range of trade workers.

“This really ensures that we are listening to the trade worker and not cutting corners. We work with trade workers across the U.S., and across multiple trades, to do 30-day on-the-job testing trials. These findings directly fuel our product insights during development. Only when our consumers say it’s right, do we bring it to market,” Roberts said.

Feedback for the Coady matched the brand’s initial product intentions. Many cited comfort during long workdays, sitting, walking and constant movement. Roberts said several testers described the jeans as the most comfortable they had worn. Others described how the jeans allowed “unrestrictive movement” and that the extra room in the thigh and leg opening was appreciated.

Roberts said the most exciting feedback from most testers was that the jeans “looked good enough for both work and casual wear. ” “Our Coady launch gives existing customers another reason to shop Brunt and gives people who haven’t tried us before another access point in the brand,” he said.