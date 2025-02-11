Brunswick Schools Board Approves Policy Protecting Individual Beliefs

The Brunswick City Schools Board of Education has approved a new policy protecting individual beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principals of political movements and ideology. The policy is a response to House Bill 214, which requires local school boards in Ohio to adopt a policy prohibiting districts from requiring staff, students, or job applicants to align with a district’s beliefs, values, or principles.

Superintendent Jason Niedermeyer said the policy is a response to House Bill 214, which was passed into law in June and requires local school boards in Ohio to adopt a policy that prohibits districts from requiring that staff, students, or job applicants align with a district’s beliefs, values, or principles. The Brunswick policy specifically states: “The Board of Education is committed to establishing a school and work environment that supports the free exchange of ideas and allows employees and students to maintain their own beliefs, affiliations, ideals, political opinions, and ideology without fear of repercussion. To that end, the board will not solicit or require employees or job applicants to affirmatively ascribe to or express opinions about specific beliefs, affiliations, ideals, principles concerning political movements, or ideology. The board shall not use statements of commitment to specific beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles concerning political movements or ideology as part of any evaluation criteria for employees or job applicants, or as a factor in determining an employee’s career advancement, assignment, or job benefits. Likewise, the Board shall not solicit or require current or prospective students who seek enrollment in the District to affirmatively ascribe to specific beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles concerning political movements or ideology to evaluate the student’s academic performance.” After receiving half its fiscal year of tax revenues, Treasurer Marc Pepera reported at the board meeting that the district’s finances are moving in the positive direction heading into the new tax year. Pepera said while revenues have remained consistent, expenditures are down from previous estimates. The school board also approved the Fiscal Year 2026 tax budget, which Pepera explained is an annual document used by the Ohio Auditor’s Office to substantiate the expenditure of districts’ current levies. The board also approved the district’s participation in Safety Town program for 2025, in cooperation with the Brunswick Police Department. The program teaches incoming first graders in Brunswick about traffic safety, fire safety, gun safety, calling 911, bike safety and animal safety. Registration for this year’s program runs through May 1 and the program will be held June 2-5. The cost for Brunswick students is $55. “Anyone who is eligible should sign up quickly because it will fill up,” she said. The board also approved then-and-now purchase orders of $15,000 to ESC of Northeast Ohio for transportation services, and $6,200 to World Peace Teachings for sports services; approved construction change orders from Hammond Construction totaling $14,632 for previously unforeseen costs associated with demolition and underground electrical work at the new Brunswick High School site. The change orders also included a $61,659 contingency return to the district in unused funds related to sitework improvements; a change to the district insurance policy change to increase the treasurer’s office surety bond from $50,000 to $500,000, which Pepera said is more in line with the amount of funds the district manages over the course of a school year; payment in lieu of transportation for three students living in the district and attending accredited schools deems a hardship for the district to transport to; more than $15,000 in cash and in-kind donations to the district. Niedermeyer gave “a great big thank you” to those who “continue to step up for our students.





