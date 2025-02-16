Brunswick Police Department Responds to Various Incidents

This news article details several recent incidents handled by the Brunswick Police Department, showcasing their commitment to public safety and traffic enforcement.

Brunswick Police officers were actively involved in several recent incidents, ranging from assisting with a fugitive apprehension to enforcing traffic laws. At 1:41 p.m. on January 25th, Brunswick Police responded to a request from Medina County Sheriff’s deputies to help locate a man who had fled from a traffic stop. The suspect, a Cleveland resident, was wanted on multiple warrants, including a failure to appear charge for an assault case in Medina Municipal Court.

Brunswick Police K-9 Koda was deployed and successfully tracked the man into a wooded area, where he was apprehended and subsequently transported to the Medina County Jail.On January 27th at 11:20 a.m., a Brunswick City Schools bus driver reported a motorist illegally passing her bus on Pearl Road near Kinder Care. Police swiftly identified and located the driver, a North Royalton woman, who admitted to the offense and was issued a citation for passing a stopped school bus. In another incident on January 30th at 3:16 a.m., a Cleveland man was pulled over for an equipment violation – driving without headlights – and was discovered to have a suspended license and an active arrest warrant from the Lakewood Police Department for an animal at large charge. He was arrested, issued traffic citations, and handed over to Lakewood Police. More recent incidents involved apprehending a driver with an expired registration on February 4th, where the passenger was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant issued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The passenger was taken into custody and the driver was issued a warning. On February 5th, Brunswick Police received a notification from Medina Municipal Court about a Brunswick man wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants for driving under suspension and drug paraphernalia possession. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Medina County Jail.





