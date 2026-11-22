The New York Knicks edged the Portland Trail Blazers 97-96 on Saturday night.

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Mikal Bridges hit the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the New York Knicks edged the Portland Trail Blazers 97-96 on Saturday night.

The defending champions led by 26 points in the first half before Portland charged back and took a 96-94 lead with 3.4 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Deni Avdija. New York called a timeout to advance the ball past half court and Josh Hart found Bridges on the wing as Toumani Camara leapt past him. Bridges calmly hit his second 3-pointer of the night before he was mobbed by his teammates.

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Brunson scored 19 of his 30 points in the first quarter and Landry Shamet had 20 for the Knicks, who won their fourth consecutive game on a night they honored 50 alumni. Donovan Clingan finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Avdija had 20 for Portland, who have lost three of their last four games — all on the road.

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The Knicks led 66-43 at the break — the fewest points they have allowed in the first half this season — before Portland mounted its rally. The Trail Blazers — whose 43 points over the first two quarters were a season low — outscored New York 29-15 in the third period and cut the deficit to six points with 58 seconds remaining in the quarter before Shamet's 3-pointer extended the Knicks lead to 81-72.

Camara and Lillard scored consecutive baskets before Jose Alvarado's layup made it 94-84. Lillard then sparked a 12-0 run capped by Advija's free throws after he was fouled by Andre Drummond, who attempted to strip the ball away, before Bridges' last-second 3.