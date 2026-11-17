Jalen Brunson scored 31 points and converted a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:25 left as the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-102 for their 15th consecutive win over Toronto.

Jalen Brunson converted a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter and finished with 31 points as the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-102 on Tuesday night for their 15th consecutive win over Toronto.

Brunson's Pivotal Four-Point Play

With the score tied, Brunson pulled up for a 3-pointer that he made while being flagrantly fouled by defender Ja'Kobe Walter, who set foot in Brunson's landing space. The result was a four-point play and retained possession for the Knicks, who were fouled and quickly made two more free throws to essentially put away the victory. It was the second time in three nights that Brunson hit the biggest shot in a win over the Raptors.

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He shot 10 for 22 from the field, made 4 of 11 from 3-point range and went 7 for 7 at the free throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 14th straight double-double to start the season, a franchise record, with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

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Raptors Fall Short Despite Walter's Effort

Mikal Bridges scored 17 points, OG Anunoby had 16 against his former team and Landry Shamet added 12 as the defending NBA champions swept the two-game series and won for the sixth time in eight games. Toronto's Ja'Kobe Walter scored a season-high 25 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, but was called for the flagrant foul on Brunson's 3 late in the fourth.

RJ Barrett scored 22 points for Toronto, Scottie Barnes had 20 and Immanuel Quickley added 14. The Raptors have lost five straight, letting double-digit leads slip away in each of the past four. Toronto dropped to 3-9 in 12 games without Kawhi Leonard, who remains sidelined because of a swollen left knee.

In a pregame statement Tuesday, the Raptors said Leonard has progressed in his strength and conditioning program but provided no timetable for his return other than saying another update will come next week. Toronto led 48-35 after a driving basket by Barnes with 5:07 left in the second quarter, but the Knicks reclaimed the lead by scoring 19 consecutive points.

Knicks Rally to Extend Winning Streak

New York used a 13-0 run at the end of the second quarter to climb back into the game, then reasserted its dominance after Brunson's pivotal shot. After going scoreless in the past two games, New York's Josh Hart finished with five points. Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said after rewatching the film that his team came the closest to beating the Knicks in his 3 1/2 years as coach.

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'After rewatching and rewatching and rewatching film, we played against the NBA champions and, in my 3 1/2 years here as coach, that's when we came the closest to beating them,' Rajakovic said. 'We're getting better. Just one free throw and the game is completely different.

' Once again, though, the Raptors weren't good enough, as the Knicks extended their dominance in the series and continued their strong play this season.