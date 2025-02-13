Bruno the Bus: Bringing Farm Fresh Goodness to Noblesville

Simply from Scratch Farm in Noblesville, Indiana has taken a unique approach to reaching its customers with Bruno, a mobile farm market bus. Bruno allows the Flanders family to bring their farm-fresh produce, dairy, and eggs directly to the community, providing a convenient and personal shopping experience. The bus has become a welcome sight in the area, offering residents a chance to support local agriculture and enjoy high-quality food.

Some buses are for travel, big yellow ones haul kids to and from school. The gray bus you see around Noblesville makes frequent stops around the area, yet shoppers typically hop on and off before the wheels on the bus go round and round. This bus, named Bruno, is a farm market on wheels. Suzanne Flanders and her husband operate a farm called Simply from Scratch. It is their company that encourages people to hop on the bus.

\ 'My husband will open the doors, like getting on the school bus,' Flanders said. 'He kind of invites them in. And one gentleman drove around twice in our Cicero neighborhood and came onto the bus because he saw the doors open.' Simply from Scratch is actually a local farm in Noblesville. Bruno the bus allows the Flanders to take the farm off the farm. \ 'On the bus, it’s warm. So our customers can now come into the warmth,' Flanders said. 'Obviously, year-round you still need the groceries.' While the farm has been producing since the 1800s, the bus started making its rounds last month. Customers like Kathy Peoples say they are very happy to see Bruno. 'I think it’s important to support our local businesses,' Peoples said. 'You add to that that you have fresh produce, and fresh milk, and fresh eggs, and you know where they’re coming from.' Like many farms these days, the demand for eggs is high. Flanders estimates the demand for eggs has nearly doubled at Simply from Scratch. 'It keeps rising,' she said. 'I got a phone call earlier today on our phone line, and the first question she asked was 'One, where would we be, Two, do we still have eggs?'' \It's more than having a supply of high-demand products. Shoppers say it is nice that you don't have to search long rows of supermarket shelves to find the items you need to put food on the table. 'I love the bus, love the people,' Peoples said. 'They’re just wonderful, and it’s nice to see a family working together.' So the next time you are out and about, be on the lookout for Bruno, the big gray grocery bus





wrtv / 🏆 598. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bruno The Bus Simply From Scratch Farm Mobile Farm Market Local Businesses Farm Fresh Produce

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

School Bus Driver Buys Rifle, Brings It On Bus With ChildrenA New York school bus driver purchased a rifle during his route and transported it on the bus with a group of students. The driver was arrested and fired.

Read more »

Noblesville welcomes King Jugg Brewing to former Bolden’s Dry Cleaners locationThe City of Noblesville has announced that King Jugg Brewing Company will take over the site of the former Bolden's Dry Cleaners. Construction is expected to begin in late 2025.

Read more »

Lainey Wilson Announces Whirlwind World Tour with Stops in NoblesvilleCountry superstar Lainey Wilson kicks off her highly anticipated Whirlwind World Tour in March 2025, making a stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on October 3rd. Fans can catch Wilson live alongside special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins.

Read more »

Long Island Duck Farm Forced to Cull Over 100,000 Ducks After Bird Flu DetectionCrescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue, New York, the last commercial duck farm on Long Island, is being forced to euthanize its entire flock of over 100,000 ducks after bird flu was detected. Health officials confirmed the presence of the virus on January 17th, prompting the farm to cease operations. The culling process is expected to take over a week. While no farm workers have reported illness, health officials are interviewing potentially exposed workers and providing testing and preventive medications.

Read more »

Long Island's Last Duck Farm Faces Uncertain Future After Avian Flu OutbreaksCrescent Duck Farm, the last remaining commercial duck farm on Long Island, faces an uncertain future after being forced to cull its entire flock of 100,000 birds due to an outbreak of avian flu. The farm, owned by the Corwin family since the 1640s, has been a mainstay of the local agricultural landscape, supplying high-quality ducks to restaurants across the Northeast. The outbreak has led to the layoff of nearly 60% of the farm's staff and raises serious questions about the viability of the business.

Read more »

Maple Shade High School Cancels Classes After Fatal Bus AccidentClasses at Maple Shade High School were canceled Wednesday following a fatal accident on school grounds Tuesday afternoon. A school bus driver was struck and killed by another school bus while outside his vehicle in the school bus garage. The driver of the other bus remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The incident is under investigation.

Read more »