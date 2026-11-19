Bruno Mars pays tribute to his father Peter Hernandez, who passed away in November 2026. The musician honors the man who raised him and taught him music in a heartfelt hospital photo post.

Bruno Mars announced the passing of his father, Peter Hernandez, on Thursday, November 19, sharing a poignant photograph of the musician embracing Hernandez while he lay in a hospital bed. The singer expressed profound grief and gratitude in a tribute that highlighted the deep bond between the global superstar and the man who raised him.

Mars Honors Father Peter Hernandez With Emotional Tribute

The singer described his father as the person who taught him everything he knows about music and raised him alongside his four sisters and one brother. Mars stated that in his eyes, Peter Hernandez was the greatest father in the world and promised that he would miss him every single day. This personal revelation came as part of a broader wave of mourning in the entertainment industry during 2026, a year that saw the loss of several legendary figures.

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Industry Loses Multiple Icons In Recent Months

Hollywood mourned the deaths of some of its most legendary stars throughout 2026, with several high-profile figures passing away in succession. In August, news broke that The Sopranos alum Vincent Pastore and former The Challenge winner Tyler Duckworth died. Dolly Parton also passed on August 25, one day before Tim Curry's death. In September, Disney Channel star Carla Jeffery and legendary activist Gloria Steinem were also remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

Childhood Struggles Shaped The Singer Determination

Mars noted that his childhood lent itself to the determination and tenacity it took to pursue a music career in Hollywood. He recalled how his father had a knack for finding unique places for the family to stay, even in difficult circumstances. This background instilled in Mars a belief that he could figure out any challenge if given enough time. He attributed his resilience in the music industry to the lessons learned from his father during those formative years.

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Father Expressed Unconditional Love For His Children

Even with all the success Mars has achieved, Peter still saw the Uptown Funk crooner as his baby boy. In a 2014 profile, Peter told Us Weekly that Bruno is the product of a lot of love from his entire family. He stated that no man could ever love Bruno as much as he loved him, emphasizing the depth of his paternal affection. Peter also expressed pride in Bruno and his siblings, noting his excitement to see how far they go in their careers and lives.

Personal Memories Highlight The Father Son Bond

Mars recalled a 2016 episode where he discussed his father's ability to find little spots for the family to stay. He shared that as soon as his father could walk and express himself, he was always in the middle of everything and wanted to be part of whatever he saw on TV. This early desire to be involved in performance art clearly influenced Bruno's own path. The musician's recent tribute serves as a final public acknowledgment of the man who first recognized his potential and supported his dreams.