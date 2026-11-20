Grammy winner Bruno Mars announces the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, at 74. The singer shares heartfelt tributes to the musician who shaped his career.

Bruno Mars confirmed the passing of his father, Peter Hernandez, who died at the age of 74. The Grammy -winning entertainer shared the tragic news through a social media post featuring a hospital photograph alongside several archival images of the late musician. The announcement follows a private period of loss for the family, with details regarding the specific cause of death remaining unpublicized at this time.

Peter Hernandez Musician Career Impact

Peter Hernandez was a dedicated working musician who significantly influenced his son's artistic development and stage persona. The 41-year-old pop star explained that his entire sense of rhythm originated from his father teaching him to play the bongos during childhood. This foundational training established the core musical skills that would later define his global success and performance style.

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Hernandez was also responsible for shaping the distinctive aesthetic choices that became signature elements of Bruno Mars' career. The entertainer noted that his father's style directly inspired the pinky rings, patent-leather shoes, suits, and pompadour hairstyles often seen on stage. These visual trademarks are a direct homage to the old-school working musician who raised his five children.

Bruno Mars Personal Tributes

In a heartfelt message posted alongside the news, Bruno Mars described the emotional final moments spent with his parent. He wrote that he was able to hug his father one last time just last week, marking a poignant end to their relationship. The singer expressed deep grief while reaffirming the profound impact his father had on his life and professional trajectory.

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Mars emphasized that his father was the man who taught him everything he knows, particularly regarding the nuances of music. He described Peter as the greatest dad in the world and stated that he will miss him every day until they meet again. The tribute concluded with a request to his father to kiss their mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, up in heaven.

Family History and Legacy

The Hernandez family has faced significant challenges over the years, including the previous loss of Bruno Mars' mother. Bernadette San Pedro Bayot passed away in 2013 due to a brain aneurysm, an event that deeply affected the singer and his siblings. The family structure changed further in the mid-to-late 1990s when his parents divorced, which led to a split of the family band known as The Love Notes.

Peter Hernandez raised five children, including Bruno Mars and his four beautiful sisters. The singer often speaks about his family's musical roots and the support system that surrounded their upbringing. Despite the parental split, the bond between father and son remained strong until Peter's recent passing at the age of 74.

Photos from the BET Awards in June 2022 previously showed Bruno Mars honoring his family heritage publicly. Those images captured the enduring connection between the superstar and the musical traditions instilled by his father. The recent announcement brings a somber close to this chapter of the Mars family history.

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The music community is now mourning the loss of a foundational figure in one of entertainment's most prominent careers. Peter Hernandez's legacy lives on through the performances, style, and rhythmic precision of his son. Fans and colleagues are invited to reflect on the impact of an old-school musician who shaped a modern icon.