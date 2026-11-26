Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon amid referee controversy and a bizarre self-created goal that sparked outrage among former players.

Bruno Fernandes created the divot in the turf that led to his fortunate second goal against Sporting Lisbon during a chaotic Champions League match on Tuesday night. The Manchester United captain scored a bizarre long-range effort that took a fortuitous bobble off the Estadio Jose Alvalade pitch, leaving goalkeeper Kaique Pereira helpless. While initial speculation pointed toward pitch conditions, footage revealed Fernandes created the bump by planting his boot into the turf while pressing high up the pitch moments earlier.

Goal Mechanics And Historical Parallels

Fernandes' speculative effort would undoubtedly have been easily gathered by Pereira had it not struck the bump in the turf. The incident is reminiscent of former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore's famous bobbling goal past Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Tim Flowers in 1996. This fortuitous bounce allowed Fernandes to equalize the score and contributed to United's resilience in a game defined by unpredictable bounces and controversial officiating decisions.

Also read Ex-Man Utd Teammate Reveals Bruno Fernandes’s Reaction to Michael Carrick Firing

Referee Controversy And Player Reactions

Manchester United were left furious when Amad Diallo saw a first-half leveller ruled out after referee Szymon Marciniak blew his whistle too early for VAR to intervene. Former United player Ashley Young claimed that the 2022 World Cup referee's decision-making during the clash was a 'disgrace'. Young told BBC Radio 5 Live that the third goal should have stood because he believed Patrick Dorgu did not foul the keeper, arguing that the keeper came out and flapped at the ball before being touched.

Young's former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand echoed that frustration on X, writing alongside a pain image of himself with two emojis indicating angry swearing. Ferdinand questioned what he had just witnessed, stating that individual mistakes were proving costly but noting there were positives to take from the night. Both former players emphasized their disbelief at the lack of consistency in the officiating, particularly regarding the handling of the penalty decisions and the red card incident.

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Match Events And Final Outcome

The goal summed up another chaotic evening for United, in which goalkeeping calamities, controversial refereeing calls, three penalties and a red card resulted in a 2-2 draw. United trailed at the break after goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved one penalty before conceding another 75 seconds later that was converted by Luis Suarez after the Belgian's reckless challenge on Max Araujo. Lisandro Martinez, who had given away the first penalty, won one at the other end that Fernandes converted before the former Sporting star fired in the long-range effort.

More drama followed as Lammens flapped at a cross under pressure from Suarez, allowing the striker to score, before Patrick Dorgu was adjudged to have put undue pressure on Pereira when forcing an own goal from the goalkeeper. United were left frustrated by what they viewed as a lack of consistency after Marciniak was sent to the pitchside monitor to review the second decision. Their mood darkened further when Youri Tielemans was sent off for a second booking late on.

Pochettino Assessment And Next Steps

In what is proving to be an eventful first week in charge, Mauricio Pochettino was asked to provide his assessment of the game. The Argentine said it depends which way you prefer to analyse the game, but expressed pride in the players for their personality and character over 90 minutes. He stated that the team showed the way they want to play, despite having only been working together for one week.

Pochettino added that the team always needs to concentrate more and focus more, trying to recover better to fix issues. He described the performance as the best medicine to prepare for the next game. United have little time to take stock before their next outing, with Brentford visiting Old Trafford on Saturday. The result left them 19th in the Champions League standings, highlighting the steep challenge they face in the group stages.