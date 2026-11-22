Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reveals no active negotiations for a new deal despite contract expiring in 2027 and current relegation zone struggles.

Bruno Fernandes has definitively stated that there are no active contract negotiations taking place with Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder rejected the club's most recent proposed deal and confirmed that discussions have effectively stalled. His current agreement is scheduled to expire in June 2027, leaving his immediate future uncertain as the team struggles on the pitch.

Fernandes Rejects New Deal Terms

Bruno Fernandes clarified his position regarding the stalled agreement during an interview with Sky Sports before Manchester United's match at Anfield. He dismissed rumors suggesting he demanded higher salary figures or extended contract lengths. The captain emphasized that he had viable alternatives to leave the club for better financial terms and a warmer climate in previous summers. He chose to remain committed to Manchester United because of his dedication to the institution and its supporters. Fernandes stated that if the club decides his time has ended, he will be the first to leave voluntarily rather than staying out of obligation. This stance highlights his integrity and willingness to move on if the professional relationship is no longer mutually beneficial.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino's First Manchester United Press Conference Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Club Offers Contract Extension Options

Despite the lack of active talks, Manchester United reportedly offered a new contract to the player earlier this year. Sources indicate the club may still choose to exercise the option for a twelve-month extension within his existing deal. This potential move would provide additional security for both parties during a turbulent period. Meanwhile, interest from other entities has emerged despite the domestic struggles. Reports suggest that Galatasaray, AC Milan, and several Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring the situation closely. These organizations could be prepared to make offers once the current contract framework allows for such discussions.

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Pochettino Retains Captaincy Amidst Crisis

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed on Friday that Bruno Fernandes will continue to serve as captain in his first official press conference. This decision comes despite a season marked by severe difficulties and a historic poor start to the campaign. The team currently sits in the relegation zone, facing a potentially disastrous outcome for the first time in forty years. Fernandes had previously faced backlash for his candid criticism of the former coaching staff after a heavy Champions League defeat to Como. He questioned tactical decisions regarding pressing and defensive shape, which drew sharp condemnation from pundits and fans alike. Gary Neville publicly criticized the comments, describing them as horrific and detrimental to team morale.

Impact On Team Dynamics And Transfer Window

The captain has recently been reintegrated into the starting lineup after a brief period on the bench following his public comments. He started against Chelsea after missing the match against Bournemouth. His return coincides with a turnaround in results, including a crucial comeback victory against Roma. Fernandes insisted that the team united to secure that win and denied rumors of internal conflict with the manager. However, the uncertainty surrounding his contract remains a significant distraction. If no agreement is reached, he will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs starting in the January transfer window. This timeline adds pressure to the squad as they attempt to escape the relegation zone. The upcoming months will be critical in determining whether Fernandes stays to help stabilize the club or departs for a fresh challenge abroad.