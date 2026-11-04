Brunello Cucinelli faces backlash after allegations of inappropriate touching during a Shanghai documentary premiere with actress Liu Tao, adding to a string of recent controversies.

Fashion billionaire Brunello Cucinelli has faced intense public scrutiny following allegations of inappropriate physical contact with Chinese actress Liu Tao. The incident occurred during the Shanghai premiere of his biographical documentary on October 22. Viral footage from the promotional event shows the seventy-three-year-old luxury brand founder engaging in behavior that many observers have labeled as unacceptable professional conduct.

The Shanghai Premiere Incident Details

Video evidence captured at the event depicts Brunello Cucinelli holding the inside of Liu Tao's arm before pulling her closer to himself. He is then seen pressing his hand across and into her chest while directing photographers to capture images of the attendees. The clip spread rapidly across Chinese social media platforms like Weibo, sparking immediate and heated debates regarding the appropriateness of his actions. Reports indicate that Liu Tao, who is forty-eight years old, maintained a professional smile throughout the interaction but appeared visibly uncomfortable.

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Observers noted that her body language suggested distress, particularly as she attempted to maintain distance between herself and the fashion tycoon. Her expression reportedly became tense immediately after they exited the photo wall area. These specific actions have drawn sharp criticism from media outlets and the public, who argue that the billionaire crossed clear ethical boundaries during the high-profile promotional event.

A Pattern of Alleged Inappropriate Conduct

This controversy is not an isolated event, as recent months have seen Brunello Cucinelli face similar accusations from multiple high-profile actresses. In September of this year, he drew controversy for placing his arm around the waist of Korean actress and brand ambassador Kim You-jung during a promotional event. The interaction was widely perceived as unnecessary and intrusive, adding to the growing list of complaints against the fashion mogul.

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Earlier in February, during Milan Fashion Week, Cucinelli was captured holding onto Chinese American freestyle skier Eileen Gu's arm. Footage showed him grabbing her left hand with both of his hands and lifting it into the air before she quickly released it. Additionally, reports from the same Shanghai event on October 22 suggest he grabbed the arm of Chinese actress Chen Duling, put his arm around her waist, and touched her under the pretext of straightening the hem of her dress.

Media Reaction and Ethical Standards

State-run and local media outlets have strongly condemned the behavior displayed by the Italian fashion tycoon. The Hong Kong 01 outlet criticized his actions last month, stating clearly that they went beyond normal social etiquette. Similarly, The Paper, a state-run Chinese outlet, published an editorial lambasting the billionaire's conduct and insisting that such behavior cannot be excused by cultural differences.

The editorial emphasized that a business tycoon clearly crossed the line with actresses and argued that cultural differences must not serve as a shield for allegations of sexual harassment. The publication stated that no matter how high one's social status is, it cannot place an individual above the basic ethical standards required of every human being. The outlet concluded that the responsibility to apologize lies with the accusers, not the victims who tried to avoid the inappropriate contact.

Impact on the Fashion Brand Legacy

Brunello Cucinelli, often referred to as the King of Cashmere, built his empire from scratch after dropping out of engineering school. He used a loan of five hundred and fifty dollars in nineteen seventy-eight to launch his first line of brightly colored cashmere sweaters. These garments now retail for up to four thousand six hundred pounds, representing a significant global luxury brand. Despite his success, the recent allegations have cast a shadow over his public image and brand reputation.

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The estimated wealth of Brunello Cucinelli stands at three point three billion dollars, yet his personal conduct is under intense examination. The fashion house founder has been contacted for comment regarding these serious allegations. As the debate continues online, the incident serves as a focal point for broader discussions about power dynamics and respect in the fashion industry and public events.