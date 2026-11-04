Fashion billionaire Brunello Cucinelli faces serious accusations of inappropriate conduct toward actresses Liu Tao and Chen Duling at a Shanghai premiere.

Fashion tycoon Brunello Cucinelli is confronting severe public backlash following allegations of sexual harassment directed at prominent Chinese actresses during a promotional event in Shanghai on October 22. The controversy centers on footage from the premiere of his documentary, which depicts the seventy-three-year-old founder allegedly groping actress Liu Tao and making unwanted physical contact with another star, Chen Duling.

Incident Details at Shanghai Premiere

The viral video captures Mr. Cucinelli holding the inside of Ms. Liu Tao's arm before pulling her closer to him while photographers were positioned to capture the attendees. In the clip, the fashion house founder presses his hand across and into Ms. Tao's chest area while directing the press to take pictures of the group. Reports indicate that Ms. Tao, who is forty-eight years old, maintained a professional smile but displayed visible discomfort through her body language throughout the interaction.

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Observers noted that Ms. Tao appeared to attempt maintaining distance between herself and the billionaire during the photo session. Her expression reportedly became visibly tense immediately after she exited the photo wall area. Chinese media outlets highlighted these non-verbal cues as evidence of distress, contrasting them with the polite demeanor she was forced to maintain for the cameras.

Pattern of Controversial Behavior

This latest incident adds to a growing list of complaints regarding Mr. Cucinelli's interactions with female celebrities over the past year. In September, he faced criticism for placing his arm around the waist of Korean actress and brand ambassador Kim You-jung during an event. The behavior drew significant attention merely months after it occurred, suggesting a recurring pattern of physical boundary violations.

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At the exact same Shanghai event where the Liu Tao incident took place, Mr. Cucinelli allegedly engaged in further inappropriate conduct with Chinese actress Chen Duling. He is accused of grabbing her arm, putting his arm around her waist, and touching her under the pretext of straightening the hem of her dress. These actions have been cited by critics as clear violations of professional etiquette and personal space.

Additional past incidents have also resurfaced in the wake of the Shanghai allegations. During Milan Fashion Week in February, Mr. Cucinelli was captured holding onto the arm of Olympic medalist Eileen Gu while posing for photographs. The footage shows him grabbing her left hand with both of his hands and lifting it into the air before Ms. Gu quickly released it. State-run Chinese outlet The Paper lambasted these actions, stating they should not be excused over cultural differences.

Public Outcry and Industry Response

Chinese social media platforms, including Weibo, have become centers of intense debate regarding the appropriateness of Mr. Cucinelli's behavior. Local outlet Hong Kong 01 condemned his actions last month, asserting that his conduct clearly went beyond normal social etiquette. The editorial from The Paper emphasized that no matter how high one's social status is, it cannot place one above basic ethical standards.

The publication argued that cultural differences must not be used as a shield for allegations of sexual harassment. It stated that business tycoons who cross lines with actresses are held to specific responsibilities, and those who should apologize are certainly not the victims who tried to avoid unwanted contact. The online discourse reflects a broader societal shift in expectations regarding respect and consent in high-profile industry events.

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Background of the Fashion Empire

Brunello Cucinelli, known as the King of Cashmere, built his luxury fashion empire from scratch starting in 1978. He dropped out of engineering school and utilized a five hundred fifty dollar loan to launch his first line of brightly colored cashmere sweaters. Today, his garments retail at prices reaching up to four thousand six hundred pounds, reflecting the immense value of his brand.

The billionaire, whose net worth is estimated at three point three billion dollars, has now been contacted for comment regarding these serious allegations. As the controversy continues to snowball online, the fashion industry and the public await a response from the design house. The situation highlights the increasing scrutiny placed on powerful figures in the global luxury market regarding their treatment of colleagues and collaborators.