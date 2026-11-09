Bruins Release Details For Patrice Bergeron's Jersey Retirement Ceremony

The Boston Bruins have shared additional details about Patrice Bergeron's jersey retirement on Dec. 1.

Dec 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins former captain Patrice Bergeron is honored at the Centennial Game Ceremony before a game at TD Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The Boston Bruins have released additional details for Patrice Bergeron’s jersey retirement ceremony on Dec. 1. The event will start off with an Alumni Gold Carpet Entrance at The Hub on Causeway which will give fans the chance to see their favorite Bruins legends as they arrive to the ceremony.

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As for inside TD Garden, the ceremony is set to start at 6:10 p.m. ET and will be hosted by former Bruin Andrew Ference. Ference also hosted Zdeno Chara’s ceremony in January. According to the press release, the bobblehead features Bergeron in his faceoff pose and will highlight multiple of his career achievements on the base.

There will also be a pregame party at Banners Kitchen & Tap at 2:30 p.m., which is a ticketed event, a special 50/50 raffle, and exclusive merch. Bergeron was a second-round draft pick by the Bruins in 2003 and spent his entire career with the organization before he retired in 2023. He totaled 1,040 points in 1,294 games with Boston and ranks fourth in all-time goals and assists as well as third in points for the franchise.

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He joins Zdeno Chara , Willie O’Ree , Rick Middleton , Cam Neely , Terry O’Reilly , Ray Bourque , Phil Esposito , Johnny Bucyk , Bobby Orr , Milt Schmidt , Eddie Shore , Aubrey “Dit” Clapper , and Lionel Hitchman . Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI.

A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.