Poitras was back in the lineup for the Bruins’ 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night after being out one game as a healthy scratch.

Nov 18, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Bruins center Matthew Poitras passes in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect“Yeah, I was excited to play again and just to come in and try and have an impact and do my thing,” said Poitras. The 22-year-old detailed his mindset during the scratch and stated that it helps with motivation when he returns to the lineup.

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“Yeah, it's obviously not fun being scratched and having to watch,” said Poitras. “But yeah, just kind of being motivated when you get back in, and trying to have some good energy and bring good energy to the locker room, and yeah, just trying to have an impact any way I can positively on the game and help the team win. ” In Wednesday’s game against Detroit, Poitras played at right wing instead of his usual spot at center.

He spoke about the move from wing to center and credited two of his linemates for making the process easier.

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“It's different, but yeah, I felt pretty comfortable,” said Poitras on playing wing. “I mean, Mints is a very reliable player and Khusy too. So, they made it easy for me to go there and kind of just find a way to adapt to playing wing for the first time in a long time, so yeah. But I felt comfortable.

”“I think it's just different responsibilities,” said Poitras.

“Kind of just got to mark a defenseman and help out in the slot, and just kind of different. But even when you're playing center, sometimes you find yourself in the wing spot. So, everybody on the team kind of knows how to do both, and yeah. So obviously they're a little different, you’re not in the middle of the ice as much, but yeah, felt comfortable.

” Poitras and the Bruins return to action on Saturday night to host the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET on NESN. Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI.

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She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.