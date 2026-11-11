Boston Bruins Edge Montreal Canadiens 3-2 to Retain Atlantic Division Lead

The Boston Bruins narrowly defeat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at TD Garden, keeping them atop the Atlantic Division and one point ahead in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Bruins secured a narrow 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at TD Garden, extending their lead at the top of the Atlantic Division. The win keeps Boston firmly in control of the division race, while the loss drops Montreal into second place with just one point separating the two rivals in the standings.

Morgan Geekie proved to be the decisive factor for Boston, scoring the game-winning goal in the second period. This performance continues a significant hot streak for the forward, who had only managed one goal in the first month of the season but has now found the net in each of the Bruins' last four games.

Also read Bobby Sheehan, Rangers playoff hero and Canadiens Stanley Cup champion, dead at 77

Geekie's recent form includes a notable two-point outing against the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he recorded both a goal and an assist. His consistent production has been instrumental in maintaining Boston's offensive momentum as they navigate the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign with high intensity.

Elias Lindholm also provided crucial support for the Bruins, contributing one goal and one assist during the same recent stretch. These efforts bring his season total to seven goals and eight assists for fifteen points, ranking him as the second-highest scorer on the team behind only key veterans.

Advertisement

On the opposing side, Montreal relied heavily on defenseman Lane Hutson to drive their offense. Hutson has tallied seven points on seven assists in the last five games, demonstrating exceptional playmaking ability. He currently leads the Canadiens in both assists and total points for the season.

Forward Cole Caufield remained a persistent threat for Montreal, recording three goals and two assists for five points in the last five games. Caufield is the only Canadiens player with double-digit goals this season, totaling eleven, and has extended his personal point streak to four consecutive games.

The victory allows the Bruins to maintain their position atop the Atlantic Division with twenty-seven points. Montreal sits closely behind with twenty-six points, placing them second in the division and third in the Eastern Conference standings after a slight adjustment in conference rankings.

This tight margin ensures that every remaining matchup carries significant weight for playoff positioning. The Bruins aim to build on their current offensive surge, while the Canadiens must find ways to close the gap against a Boston squad that appears to be peaking at the right time.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the Bruins will face the Pittsburgh Penguins again in a critical upcoming matchup. They hope to carry the confidence from the win against Montreal into Friday night's contest, where they will need to counter the Penguins' challenging defensive strategies.

For Montreal, the focus shifts to reassessing their offensive execution as they prepare to face the Toronto Maple Leafs next. The team will look to leverage the combined skills of Caufield and Hutson to regain footing and potentially reclaim the top spot in the highly competitive Atlantic Division.