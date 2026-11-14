Bruin Breakdown: What Stood Out in UCLA's Win Over Illinois

Here's what stood out in the Bruins' win on Friday night.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It wasn't the prettiest performance on Friday night, but the UCLA Bruins escaped with a 22-14 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 11. Mizell followed a two-reception, 150-yard, two-touchdown outing in the win over Minnesota last week with another explosive performance on Friday night. The senior wideout caught six passes for 176 yards and one touchdown.

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His ability to create separation at the top of his routes allows him to scamper for chunk gains after the catch. Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell celebrates his touchdown scored against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The 6-foot-1, 177-pound receiver is heating up at the perfect time, as the Bruins are prepping for an appearance in theEntering this game, the Bruins led the nation in interceptions. That trend continued on Friday night, as UCLA produced three picks.in the second quarter prevented Illinois from gaining any momentum. Derrick Barksdale recorded an interception early in the third quarter, which positioned the offense in plus territory.

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Jackson would record his second interception to ice the game. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. With Dieffenbach temporarily out of the game, UCLA's offense was unable to capitalize on the circumstances. Regardless, this defense has been one of the most disruptive units in the country. Assuming the Bruins qualify for the College Football Playoff, the defense will play a crucial role.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach drops back to pass against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It may have been one play, and in the end, it didn't cost the Bruins, but those types of miscues can't happen in the postseason.

Illinois may not have the personnel to make Dieffenbach's mistake, but you can bet these teams battling for the national championship will. This goes deeper than this game. It highlights why the Bruins need to be firing on all cylinders. These types of mistakes will prove costly in the postseason.

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With a little over seven minutes remaining and UCLA leading 19-7, Illinois faced fourth-and-goal from the seven-yard line. A stop would have de facto ended the game, as the Bruins could at least bleed a couple of minutes off the clock with a two-possession lead. Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser throws against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwas given a clean pocket and threw a strike to Collin Dixon for a touchdown. It kept the Fighting Illini alive and gave them a chance to steal the game late. In the end, it didn't prove costly for UCLA, but situations like this will present themselves down the road. This is more about a long-term view rather than this specific game. The Bruins must be sharper in these situations moving forward.