Bruce Willis' Wife Reveals Heartbreaking Update on His Condition

Emma Heming Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, provides a painful update on his battle with frontotemporal dementia, detailing his declining cognitive abilities and the ways they've adapted to his changing needs. The interview sheds light on the emotional toll of the disease and the couple's efforts to maintain connection despite the challenges.

Emma Heming Willis has provided a heartbreaking update on her husband, Bruce Willis , revealing that his brain is deteriorating and his language skills are diminishing as he battles frontotemporal dementia . In an emotional interview with Diane Sawyer for an upcoming ABC special, Heming Willis, 49, spoke candidly about the realities of life with Willis, 70, who retired from acting over three years ago due to his medical condition.

Heming Willis shared that despite being physically healthy, Willis's cognitive abilities are rapidly declining due to the progressive nature of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Initially, subtle changes were observed, such as increased quietude, withdrawal from family gatherings, and the reappearance of a childhood stutter. Word-finding difficulties also became apparent, causing a noticeable shift in Willis's warm and affectionate demeanor. 'The language is going, and we’ve learned to adapt,' she confided, explaining that they have developed alternative ways to communicate with him. When asked about glimpses of her husband's former personality, Heming Willis shared that while they occur sporadically, they are precious and fleeting. 'Not days, but we get moments,' she explained. 'It’s his laugh, right? He has such a hearty laugh. And sometimes you’ll see that twinkle in his eye, or that smirk, and I just get transported. And it’s just hard to see that because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes. It’s hard, but I’m grateful that my husband is still very much here.' Heming Willis is dedicated to raising awareness about FTD, a neurodegenerative disease often misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder, midlife crisis, or depression. She is releasing a personal book about her caregiving journey on September 9th, after navigating this challenging terrain firsthand. She emphasizes the importance of support and understanding for individuals and families affected by FTD





