Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah shared the new photo 10 days after the family celebrated Demi Moore’s birthday.

Bruce Willis has been seen in a rare new photograph shared by his daughter, Tallulah Willis, offering fans a touching glimpse of the actor as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia.

Tallulah, 32, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the sweet father-daughter moment. In the photograph, she is pictured sitting alongside the 71-year-old Die Hard star on an outdoor porch swing, surrounded by greenery. Wearing a red sweater, jeans and sunglasses, Tallulah wraps one arm around her father as the pair hold hands. Bruce, meanwhile, looks relaxed in a grey cardigan layered over a salmon-coloured shirt.

Also read Bruce Willis holds daughter Tallulah's hand in rare photo amid dementia battle

Keeping her caption simple, Tallulah added just two emojis: a sunglasses emoji and the word "cool.

" The photograph quickly attracted affectionate reactions from followers, with one calling it a "beautiful dad and daughter moment," while another wrote, "Pure love. " Kathy Hilton, mother of Paris Hilton, also showed her support, commenting with four red heart emojis. The rare glimpse comes as Bruce continues to keep a relatively low profile following his dementia diagnosis.

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His family first publicly announced in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting communication, and would be retiring from acting. In February 2023, they revealed that his condition had progressed and shared a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia , a progressive neurological disease that can affect language, behavior and movement. This is a developing story; more to follow.

Bruce Willis has been seen in a rare new photograph shared by his daughter, Tallulah Willis, offering fans a touching glimpse of theWearing a red sweater, jeans and sunglasses, Tallulah wraps one arm around her father as the pair hold hands. Bruce, meanwhile, looks relaxed in a grey cardigan layered over a salmon-coloured shirt. The photograph quickly attracted affectionate reactions from followers, with one calling it a"beautiful dad and daughter moment," while another wrote,"Pure love.

" Kathy Hilton, mother of Paris Hilton, also showed her support, commenting with four red heart emojis. The rare glimpse comes as Bruce continues to keep a relatively low profile following his dementia diagnosis. His family first publicly announced in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting communication, and would be retiring from acting.

In February 2023, they revealed that his condition had progressed and shared a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia , a progressive neurological disease that can affect language, behavior and movement.