Beretta 92F used by Bruce Willis in Die Hard 1988 is up for auction. Estimate $75-150000 for screen-matched hero prop from iconic action film.

Bruce Willis fans and serious film memorabilia collectors have a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of cinematic history this December. A screen-matched Beretta 92F hero pistol used by the actor in the 1988 action classic Die Hard is scheduled to go under the hammer.

The auction is set for December 5, 2026, and will take place within Texas. This specific firearm served as the signature weapon for John McClane, the character who defined Willis's career and reshaped the action genre in the late twentieth century.

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Screen-Matched Beretta 92F Details

Unlike many productions that commission custom-made weapons, 20th Century Fox rented the Berettas used in Die Hard from Stembridge Gun Rentals in Hollywood. The lot available for bidding has been verified by serial number to confirm it was the actual gun held by Bruce Willis during filming.

The pistol was featured in several key sequences, including the intense physical confrontation with the villain Karl. It is listed in exceptionally fine condition, preserving the wear and tear that adds authenticity to its movie heritage.

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Bruce Willis Die Hard Legacy Impact

Die Hard transformed Bruce Willis from a television star into a global icon. The character of John McClane offered a stark contrast to the hyper-muscular heroes of the era. His witty, vulnerable portrayal proved that determination and wit could carry a blockbuster narrative.

The film was selected for preservation in the US National Film Registry. It stands as a testament to the genre-defining performance that challenged stereotypes established by contemporaries like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Auction Estimate and Market Value

Experts have placed the estimated value of this Beretta 92F between $75,000 and $150,000. This figure reflects the gun's direct connection to one of the most celebrated films in Hollywood history and the enduring popularity of the Die Hard franchise.

While the price tag may deter some buyers, the item represents a tangible link to a pivotal moment in cinema. Collectors view it as an investment in both film history and the legacy of the actor who portrayed the beloved detective.

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Bruce Willis Retirement Context

Bruce Willis last appeared in action films in 2013 before retiring from the industry. The announcement of his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis prompted his family to share updates about his health and condition with the public over the following years.

The auction offers a unique chance to own a piece of his most iconic role. This Beretta remains a symbol of his impact on pop culture and the enduring appeal of the Die Hard series among new and old audiences alike.