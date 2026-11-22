Bruce Willis’ daughter shared a touching new photo on social media of her and her dad.

FILE: Actor Bruce Willis attends CocoBaba and Ushopal activity on November 4, 2019 in Shanghai, China. Tallulah Willis, the daughter of actor Bruce Willis, shared a new photo of the"Die Hard" actor on Instagram Saturday.

Photos and videos of Willis are rare since his dementia diagnosis four years ago. Tallulah Willis posted the photo of her father on Instagram Saturday, nearly four years after the "Die Hard" actor was diagnosed with dementia. , Willis and Tallulah are holding hands while sitting on a porch swing. She has her arm wrapped around him with the caption "🆒😎.

Also read Bruce Willis Poses With Daughter Tallulah in Rare Photo Amid FTD Battle

"In March 2022, Willis’ family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by damage to an area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. He stepped away from acting after the diagnosis. By early 2023, Willis’ disease had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, an untreatable disease and the most common form of dementia in people under 60.

In January 2025, amid the deadly Los Angeles area wildfires, Willis – known for hit films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense" – was seen talking with first responders in what may . An Instagram video shared by his wife Emma showed Willis outside shaking hands and talking with first responders who were stationed at road closure signs. and his ex-wife Demi Moore dancing together as a tribute to her father’s 70th birthday.

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It’s unclear when the video was taken – videos of Willis are rare ever since he was diagnosed with dementia – but the family did have big plans to celebrate Willis turning 70. In August of last year, Emma Willis revealed Bruce was living in a separate single-story home near their residence, one that’s fully staffed 24/7 and better-equipped to handle Bruce’s needs full-time.

"The language is going, and, you know, we've learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a ... different way. "