The “Die Hard” actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023.

Tallulah Willis shared a photo of herself affectionately holding hands with her father, Bruce Willis, amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia .sat on an outdoor swing beside her father, lacing his fingers with hers and holding her hand to his chest.

The beloved actor, 71, wore a gray cardigan over a pink polo shirt and navy blue pants for the sweet moment. Bruce Willis and daughter Tallulah Willis held hands in a sweet photo the latter shared to Instagram Saturday, as seen above. The “Die Hard” actor, pictured here with Tallulah in a social media upload, received supportive comments from fans in the comments section.

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Tallulah, 32, wore a red sweater and jeans as she wrapped her other arm around her father’s shoulders, drawing her bare feet up to the swing to snuggle with her famous father. Fans in the comments thread weighed in with supportive comments, with one person writing, “We all love our Bruce!!! Forever & Always!! ❤️❤️❤️” Another remarked, “Your dad is looking well!

All the great care he gets from his family. Well done family. ❤️😘”The announcement came about a year after Bruce, pictured above with Tallulah in an Instagram photo, stepped away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently gave an update on how his family is holding up as they continue to navigate his battle against the progressive disease, telling Hello! magazine in September they’re in a “constant state of grief.

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” “It is extremely difficult and painful,” Emma, 50, said.

“It’s natural — we all want our loved ones to be healthy, full of life and the person they always were. But FTD is a devastating illness that steals things from you very slowly. ”Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently revealed the actor’s family is in a “constant state of grief” as they support him amid his health battle.

Bruce — pictured here with Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore and his three daughters he shares with Moore — in September 2019, is a proud father of five daughters, including two young daughters shared with Emma. A source recently told the Daily Mail that the “Die Hard” actor “has declined a lot mentally” and is “living in his own world” these days.

“Sometimes he looks like a baby who is staring at an object with curiosity, just taking it in,” the insider told the outlet. “But if you look at him, he appears like a healthy middle-aged man. ” The “Die Hard” actor shares Tallulah as well as daughters Rumer Willis, 38, and Scout Willis, 35, with Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

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He is also dad to daughters Mabel Willis, 14, and Evelyn Willis, 12, with Emma, whom he married in 2009. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Bruce Willis and daughter Tallulah Willis held hands in a sweet photo the latter shared to Instagram Saturday, as seen above.

The"Die Hard" actor, pictured here with Tallulah in a social media upload, received supportive comments from fans in the comments section. The announcement came about a year after Bruce, pictured above with Tallulah in an Instagram photo, stepped away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently revealed the actor's family is in a"constant state of grief" as they support him amid his health battle.

Bruce — pictured here with Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore and his three daughters he shares with Moore — in September 2019, is a proud father of five daughters, including two young daughters shared with Emma.