Bruce Springsteen, Tom Morello Set Power To The Peopel Fest

As more artists drop out of the White House's Freedom 250 event, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello are leading a protest music festival.

Jacob Tierney Shares ‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Update While Accepting Critics Choice LGBTQ Showrunner Award: “Working Very Hard”Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageswill take place Oct. 3 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, celebrating “freedom, justice, equality and rock ’n’ roll,” with a portion of proceeds benefitting VoteRiders and HeadCount..

“This American tragedy can only be stopped by the American people: you. There is no one coming to save us. We’ve got to do it ourselves. So join us and let’s fight for the America that we love.

Do you hear me, Washington? ”Morello said in a statement, “It’s about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community and action. We’re honored to bring this incredible lineup to the DC area for a day that celebrates the spirit of activism, creativity, and hope.

”, the lineup so far includes Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Brittany Howard, Joan Baez, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black, Serj Tankian, Killer Mike, Taylor Momsen, the Linda Lindas and more. Meanwhile, the White House’s Freedom 250 announced its Great American State Fair lineup this week, shortly before Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Morris Day, Young MC and The Commodores dropped out of the June 25-July 10 event, which will take place on DC’s National Mall.

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