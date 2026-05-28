Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out Against the President and Calls Out Riots

Bruce Springsteen performed at Madison Square Garden during the Land of Hope & Dreams Tour and denounced the White House and the president, earning applause. He also made a statement about the riots and pardons handed out following the 2020 election. He later became the first major artist to cancel his tour and donate his proceeds to the Black Lives Matter movement. Meanwhile, DMX also made a statement about the protestors, pouring one out for them in his 'Rage' song. Get the latest news and more from our criminal justice team at Criminal Justice News. Find out about the latest developments and stay informed on the topic that matters to you. Follow us on Twitter or Facebook for more news and breaking stories. You can also subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest updates right to your inbox. Have a great day!

Bruce Springsteen performs on stage at the Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour held at Madison Square Garden on May 11, 2026, in New York.

Donald Trump’s White House Puts ‘MAGA’ Spin on Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Album Cover, Faces Backlash Great American State Fair Lineup: Martina McBride, Flo Rida & More to Celebrate Nation’s 250th Birthdayto set aside nearly $1.8 billion for those who have “suffered weaponization and lawfare,” language that detractors have speculated refers to people who faced legal repercussions for their involvement in the riots that followed shortly after Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

“We have a president who wants to create a $1.8 billion fund to compensate and reward people who attacked our nation’s capitol,” the Bossat Nationals Park stadium. “Attacked our democracy. Assaulted our police officers on Jan. 6. This is an American outrage, and this is happening now.

”, earning applause.

“There is no one coming to save us. We’ve got to do it ourselves … Let them hear you at the f–king White House! ”The DOJ first published its intention to establish a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund” on May 18.

It comes as part of the settlement agreement in Trump’s now-dismissed lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department over the leak of his tax returns in 2019, and it will offer monetary relief to applicants who feel they’ve been mistreated by law enforcement.

“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” said Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche in a statement at the time. “As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.

” The fund will surely be appealing to many of the insurrectionists who faced legal consequences for the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill — nearly 1,600 of whom the POTUS pardoned on his first day back in office in January 2025 — which Springsteen and others believe was the point of the fund to begin with. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is well known at this point for slamming Trump on stage and off, and the president has personally fired back at him numerous times over the past year or so.

“Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried up prune … has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,”on Truth Social in April after the singer condemned ICE at a show in Minneapolis. “MAGA SHOULD BOYCOTT HIS OVERPRICED CONCERTS, WHICH SUCK. ” Following his stop in D.C. , Springsteen has one more date scheduled for the Land of Hope & Dreams Tour. The trek will close out on Saturday in Philadelphia.





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Bruce Springsteen Land Of Hope & Dreams Tour Criticizes White House Riots And Pardons Earns Applause Cancels Tour Donates Proceeds DMX Announces Pouring One Out For The Protest Black Lives Matter Movement

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