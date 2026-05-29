Bruce Springsteen Halts Concert to Blast Immigration Detention Center

Singer Bruce Springsteen halted his concert in Washington DC to criticize the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey, amidst clashes between protesters and ICE agents.

Bruce Springsteen halted his gig in Washington DC to blast Newark’s Delaney Hall immigration detention center – as clashes between keffiyeh-clad left-wing agitators and tooled-up ICE agents continued overnight.

Springsteen, 76, remarked before he performed his track “My City of Ruins” on Wednesday during his show at Nationals Park as part of his Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour.

“There are immigrants being held in for-profit detention centers around the country such as Delaney Hall in my own home state of New Jersey, where our own governor has been refused access to meet with the detainees about the conditions there,” Springsteen said, according to aICE officers spray what appears to be pepper spray or tear gas at protesters outside of Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey. Springsteen also led the crowd in an “ICE out!

” chant, encouraging the audience to “Let ‘em hear you at the f‑‑‑ing White House. ”He claimed ICE agents had “brought death and terror” to the city but said locals “stood shoulder-to-shoulder for their neighbors,” “The Gestapo tactics of this president and this administration will not stand here,” Springsteen said, attacking Trump once again. Springsteen also critiqued the Supreme Court and Trump’s Department of Justice during his tirade.

Meanwhile, keffiyeh-clad and masked left-wing agitators continue to clash with immigration agents outside the facility, which has been the center of At one point, the hood of an ICE vehicle almost touched a protester – before swarms of tooled-up agents charged toward the yobs.

“Why don’t you go get your buddy with an AK47 to shoot me in the f—in face! ” an agitator screamed. Major clashes erupted with ICE agents turning to pepper spray in a desperate bid to disperse protesters wearing gas masks – while others clobbered demonstrators with their batons.and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin traded barbs on social media Thursday night over which access state officials had to the facility for inspections.

“If conditions are really as good as you’re claiming, then let my health inspectors do their jobs,” the Democratic governorBut Mullin shot back that four reps with the state’s health department checked out food services earlier in the day. “@ICEgov is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies to ensure that all ICE facilities comply with performance based national detention standards,” he“All detainees are provided with proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers.

”The White House has tried to downplay the clashes, which protesters say are in response to the supposedly inhumane conditions detainees inside are experiencing. ICE officers spray what appears to be pepper spray or tear gas at protesters outside of Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bruce Springsteen Immigration Detention Center Delaney Hall ICE Agents Protesters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tom Morello Announces Power to the People Festival With Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, MoreBruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, and Joan Baez, lead Tom Morello’s Power to the People Festival, which takes place in October in Columbia, Maryland.

Read more »

Tom Morello Unveils Power to the People Festival, Featuring Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters & MoreTom Morello announces Power to the People Festival, a 'non-partisan celebration of peace' featuring Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters & many more.

Read more »

Bruce Springsteen directs star-powered music festival against Trump policiesTrump critic Bruce Springsteen will lead a star-studded Oct. 3 protest festival in Maryland, rallying for justice, equality and change.

Read more »

Rocker Plans to Cause Midterms Nightmare for Nemesis TrumpBruce Springsteen

Read more »