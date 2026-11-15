Bruce Springsteen Fan Club Spring-Nuts Shuts Down Over Politics

Bruce Springsteen's Spring-Nuts fan club shut down after years of political infighting over his endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and anti-Trump stances.

The Bruce Springsteen fan club known as the Spring-Nuts has been shut down by its administrators after reaching a breaking point over constant fighting about the singer's political views. The Facebook group, which has nearly 20,000 members, was founded and run by Julie Chaz and Howie Chaz. The closure followed Springsteen's public endorsement of Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat, in the highly contentious Michigan Senate race.

Spring-Nuts Rules and the Breaking Point

The Spring-Nuts closed after its admins concluded that political tensions had turned respectful disagreement into personal attacks. For more than a decade, the group operated under a 'NO DRAMA' and 'No infighting' rule that asked members to respect everyone's choices and opinions. That framework held until Springsteen's anti-Trump politics spilled into the community.

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The group was otherwise apolitical and focused on raising funds for charities, including WhyHunger. According to the outlet that reported the story, the political arguments caused the fan club to descend into chaos, which ultimately led the admins to end it.

Founders Cite Springsteen Politics and El-Sayed Endorsement

Julie Chaz and Howie Chaz said the singer's endorsement of El-Sayed was the breaking point for the group. In a statement posted last Sunday, the founders wrote that tensions in the wider world had inevitably spread into their small corner of the E Street community. They said that respectful differences of opinion too often deteriorated into personal attacks, bullying, insults, and genuinely vile and hateful rhetoric.

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Howie Chaz said Springsteen's outspoken politics created a difficult balancing act for the admins. He explained that they respected the singer's right to speak about his beliefs, but felt they could not protect the harmony and camaraderie of the fan community while ignoring statements made directly by the artist who had brought the members together. The founders also said the endorsement was deeply disappointing to them, given their concerns as proud Jews.

The founders also criticized some fans who, in their words, appointed themselves the gatekeepers of who was and was not worthy of belonging in the E Street community. Their statement framed the conflict as a problem of member conduct as much as of disagreement over politics.

Springsteen Activism and the Fan Community's Future

The closure ends a community that had long centered on charity fundraising and shared appreciation for the Boss. The Spring-Nuts had previously greeted fans at a 2022 event at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, where Springsteen thanked the group for gathering in support of WhyHunger. In that message, he told members to have a great night.

Springsteen, who is 77 years old, has increasingly discussed his political beliefs on tour and in television appearances. His 20-date Land of Hope and Dreams tour kicked off this spring under the slogan 'No Kings', which took a strong stance against Trump and ICE. In his endorsement, Springsteen called El-Sayed a fighter for the American Constitution and a fighter for American democracy, and said he was in El-Sayed's corner 100%.