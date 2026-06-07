Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi Headline Historic Concerts to Launch Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University

Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and a lineup of legends perform at Monmouth University to celebrate the opening of the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, with Bon Jovi making his first public performance in New Jersey since 2018.

Bruce Springsteen delivered a historic performance at the Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour stop at Madison Square Garden on May 11, 2026, in New York, but the week's most talked-about moment came during a two-night concert series at Monmouth University .

The series, held on June 4 and 5, 2026, served as the cornerstone event for the opening of the new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey. The center officially opens to the public on June 13. The second night on June 5 featured a particularly notable return: Bon Jovi's first public performance in New Jersey since 2018, when he stepped back from touring due to vocal cord issues.

The concert traced the evolution of American music through the decades, with Springsteen opening Friday's show with a roaring rendition of Elvis Presley's Jailhouse Rock, followed by Presley's Burning Love, backed by the Disciples of Soul under music director Marc Ribler. Bon Jovi then took the stage for Chuck Berry's Johnny B. Goode, marking his first public vocal performance in his home state in eight years.

The performance came as Bon Jovi's full band prepares for a nine-show residency at Madison Square Garden next month. Santelli framed the Berry selection with a pointed historical note from the stage, observing that while Berry is considered the true King of Rock 'n' Roll by many, he could never get to the same point where Elvis was for the simple reason he was Black.

The night continued through eras of American music: Jackson Browne represented the 1970s singer-songwriter era with his own For America, while 86-year-old Dion delivered The Wanderer alongside a stirring Abraham, Martin and John. Mavis Staples performed The Band's The Weight to represent the activist sounds of the 1960s while Public Enemy closed out with Fight the Power.

The night closed with group performances of Further On Down the Road, Raise Your Hand and I Don't Want to Go Home, before Springsteen ended with a solo rendition of Land of Hope and Dreams. Thursday's opening night, which traced American music up to World War II, featured Springsteen alongside Kenny Chesney, Rosanne Cash, Dropkick Murphys, Keb' Mo', Brian Fallon, Tony Trischka, Sister Sadie, Shemekia Copeland, Trombone Shorty and the New Breed Brass Band, Valerie June and more.

The 30,000-square-foot Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University opens June 13, featuring multiple exhibit spaces, state-of-the-art archives, a 250-seat Dolby soundstage and over a dozen interactive experiences spotlighting both Springsteen's career and the broader history of American music. The center aims to preserve and celebrate the rich tapestry of American music, from its roots to its contemporary forms, and will serve as a resource for scholars, musicians, and fans alike.

The concerts at Monmouth University were a testament to the power of music to bring people together and to tell the story of a nation. They highlighted the diversity of American music, from rock and roll to folk, soul, hip-hop, and beyond. The performances were not just entertainment but also education, as artists and speakers contextualized each song within the broader American experience.

The Springsteen Center for American Music promises to continue this mission, offering immersive exhibits that explore the cultural and historical significance of music in the United States. It will feature artifacts from Springsteen's own career, including handwritten lyrics, instruments, and stage costumes, as well as materials from other legendary artists. The center is poised to become a major destination for music lovers and a hub for research and education.

The two-night concert series was a fitting prelude to the center's opening, showcasing the collaborative spirit and enduring legacy of American music. It also underscored Springsteen's commitment to his home state and his belief in the power of music to inspire and unite. As the center opens its doors, it invites the public to explore the stories behind the songs and the people who made them.

The concerts at Monmouth University will be remembered as a milestone in Springsteen's career and a celebration of the music that defines America





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