Bruce Munro's 'FOSO' to Illuminate Sensorio with Music and Color

Artist Bruce Munro's latest installation, 'FOSO,' will debut at Sensorio, the renowned outdoor art destination in Paso Robles, California. This immersive experience features 32 illuminated columns that dance with color and sound, synchronized to music. Guests will be able to stroll through the installation and identify individual instruments as they play. 'FOSO' marks Munro's fifth exhibit at Sensorio, adding to its collection of acclaimed light installations.

Artist Bruce Munro 's newest installation, ' FOSO ,' will debut at Sensorio , the acclaimed outdoor art destination in Paso Robles , California , just days after the vernal equinox. ' FOSO ' features 32 illuminated columns that will dance with color and sound, synchronized to music. Guests will be able to stroll through the installation and identify individual instruments as they play. Munro's work is known for its immersive and ethereal qualities, and ' FOSO ' promises to be no exception.

This will mark the fifth exhibit by Munro at Sensorio, joining 'Field of Light,' 'Light Towers,' 'Gone Fishing,' and 'Fireflies.' Sensorio has quickly become a must-see destination since its debut in 2019, drawing visitors from around the world with its stunning light installations. 'FOSO' continues this tradition, offering a unique and captivating experience that blends art, technology, and nature. Tickets for 'FOSO' are available now, starting at $25. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, Terrace seating is available, offering a complimentary grazing board, vegetable crudité, and beverage for $110-$140.Sensorio is an outdoor art destination known for showcasing large-scale, immersive light installations. Its inaugural exhibition, Bruce Munro's 'Field of Light,' featured thousands of shimmering 'blossoms' that guests could wander through. This exhibition, along with several others, has become synonymous with springtime for many art enthusiasts. Sensorio's popularity has grown steadily since its opening, attracting visitors year-round. The upcoming exhibit, 'FOSO,' promises to add another dimension to Sensorio's already impressive repertoire. The synchronized light and music display will create a truly unforgettable experience, allowing guests to connect with art in a new and profound way. Sensorio's commitment to showcasing cutting-edge art experiences continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide





