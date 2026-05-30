Bruce Hamilton: Wrestling with worry — not your own, but your family’s

News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton realized that along the road on a cancer journey, you have to learn to deal with the guilt that goes along with knowing family members are riddled with worry.

– Along the road on a cancer journey, you have to learn to deal with the guilt that goes along with knowing family members are riddled with worry.

As I continue sharing my personal experiences while fighting cancer, today, I’m talking about how consuming that can be. This is all tied to the first visit I had with one of my sons after getting my diagnosis. Watch the video above to hear, from the heart, how I wrestled with the worry my cancer was causing my kids. A Jacksonville family bought a stranger an Uber.

Hours later, they learned he was wanted for murderFamily says woman, stepfather among 3 killed in Westside domestic violence stabbingShooting death of repo truck driver in Jacksonville has others in business voicing safety concernsSay goodbye to boring walls because wallpaper is making a major comeback. ✨🏡Two men charged after food truck robbery spree ends in shootingTow truck driver fatally shot during repossession in Brentwood, JSO saysJacksonville City Council rejects resolution aimed to keep future jail out of redlined neighborhoods





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