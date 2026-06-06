Bruce Hamilton: Major milestone of last chemo session followed by anxious wait for answers from PET scan

News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton continues to chronicle his cancer journey with the hope of helping you better understand how to deal with cancer and how to cope without anxiety or fear.

Middleburg woman killed after veering lanes, hitting pickup truck head-on on the Normandy Blvd. overpass: FHP Rapper Fetty Wap sends flowers to Trout Creek Academy principal after she was suspended over yearbook lyric Ex-church secretary must pay $20K to begin restitution efforts after deputies say she embezzled more than $570,000 Duval County drivers racked up $719K in school bus fines during first month of stop-arm camera programLocal legend fuels mystery surrounding deadly stretch of I-95 in St. Johns County.

Now experts are weighing in. I finished my last chemo session. Watch the video above for my personal insights and thoughts as I await the results of a PET scan that will determine my future. JSO says identifiying human remains found in backyard could take months, if not yearsFetty Wap sends flowers to Trout Creek Academy principal after she was suspended over yearbook lyricBig weekend ahead for Crustacean Nation!

🦐Voices of the 904 Ep. 7 - This gamer is leveling up JAX creators through connection & communityReady to build your future in the skilled trades? St. Augustine mom shares warning after 7-year-old hurt in e-bike crashJSO launches Wanted and Missing Persons web pages after success of Unsolved Crimes webpageWealth Watchers helps families unlock the power of homeownership this June





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Bruce Hamilton: PET scan results are in after final chemo session. Will I hear the words ‘cancer free’?News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton continues to chronicle his cancer journey with the hope of helping you better understand how to deal with cancer and how to cope without anxiety or fear.

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