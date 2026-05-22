Bruce Dern's Off-the-Cuff Acting Stirs Scenes, Films in Cannes

Bruce Dern, an actor with a long career, shares stories and tangents during interviews and was challenging to interview for 'Dernsie'. Despite his uncouth behavior, filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino idolize Dern for his acting. Laura Dern supports her father and joins him for moments like this at Cannes. Dern has won best actor at Cannes for 'Nebraska' and accepts his next film, 'De Gaulle: Tilting Iron', at Cannes. Bruce Dern's cruel portrayals include lynching Clint Eastwood and killing John Wayne. He enjoys sharing such stories.

Bruce Dern poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Dernsie: The Amazing Life of Bruce Dern ' at the 79th international film festival , Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Will also attend the premiere of 'De Gaulle: Tilting Iron' on Wednesday. Dern has a long career in films, playing cowboys, killers, and more. He often acted without memorizing lines to ensure authenticity. Dern has won best actor at Cannes, and daughter Laura Dern supports him.

Dern shares stories and tangents during interviews and was challenging to interview for 'Dernsie'





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