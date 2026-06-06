Bruce Campbell Explains 'Evil Dead' Has 'Moved Away' From Ash

After 45 years, Bruce Campbell is officially hanging up his chainsaw hand, recently confirming that he's moved on from the 'Evil Dead' franchise.

Anna Faris Recalls Neve Campbell, Jennifer Love Hewitt Were “So Lovely” After ‘Scary Movie’ Spoofed Them ‘The Boys’ Creator Eric Kripke Praises Cast Of “Stone-Cold Badasses” As They Unpack “Traumatic And Tearful” End Of Series ‘Hacks’ Creators On Show’s “Bleak” Predictions Of Hollywood, Why Spin-Off Doesn’t Seem “In The Cards” — But ‘Broad City’ Movie Is “More Likely”on, Ash is … you know, they wanted some little gag of Ash at the end of the movie.

We did that as a lark,” he told, Campbell said the franchise has “done three things: We moved away from the cabin, we’ve moved away from Sam Raimi, we’ve moved away from Ash and Bruce Campbell. ”, so far, and it validated the fact that we can get away from those main elements.

You’ve got to find a new audience, because the originalfans, you get some of them, you’re not going to get all of them, because they like those original elements. They like me and Sam and Ash and all that sort of crap.

”steering the franchise in a new darker direction, to the tune of $147M globally, the horror is set to continue with Sébastien Vaniček’s‘Scary Movie’ Stabbing Franchise-Best $56M; $30M For He-Man’s ‘Universe’‘Buffy’ & ‘Ted Lasso’ Castmates Pay Tribute To Actor Who Died At 72Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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