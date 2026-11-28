Democratic victories in state capitols offer a rare chance to expand the healthcare safety net for low-income Americans.

November’s big Democratic wins in state races could empower the party to close the largest remaining gap in America’s healthcare safety net: Medicaid, the joint state-federal program providing healthcare for low-income Americans.

Ten states have long refused to expand it, and Democrats have new power in several of them, including Texas, Georgia and Wisconsin. In these states, the clash over expansion is likely to be 2027’s defining political struggle — one with profound consequences for hundreds of thousands of Americans. In Texas alone, the state with the nation’s highest rate of uninsured people, expanding Medicaid would provide coverage to an astronomical 1.1 million people.

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The battle over expanding Medicaid has been simmering for nearly 15 years. President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act essentially required states to expand eligibility for Medicaid to low-income adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, now about $45,000 for a family of four. In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that Washington could only incent, not require, the states to expand Medicaid. Blue states rushed to sign up anyway, but many red states initially balked.