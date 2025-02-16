Browns Unveils $2.4 Billion Stadium Plan in Brook Park, Reliant on Tax Revenue Diversions

The Cleveland Browns presented a detailed plan for a $2.4 billion domed stadium in Brook Park, Ohio, relying on diverting future tax revenue generated by the stadium and surrounding developments. The plan faces challenges, including securing funding commitments from state and local governments and overcoming skepticism regarding its financial projections.

The Cleveland Browns ownership presented a comprehensive plan to finance a $2.4 billion domed stadium in Brook Park , Ohio. The plan, which would constitute a $3 billion development overall, involves diverting future tax revenue generated by the stadium and surrounding entertainment venues, including hotels, restaurants, and housing, to offset construction costs. The Browns aim to break ground within a year, with the stadium ready for the 2029 football season.

Adjacent developments would take longer to complete. The key financial strategy relies on a variation of common urban development practices, where future tax revenue generated by the development is redirected to help finance the project. This would involve a range of local and state taxes, including increased fees for renting cars or hotel rooms, admission and parking taxes at the stadium, and a buy-in from government leaders at all levels. The Browns are seeking $600 million from the state and $600 million from local governments to match their $1.2 billion commitment for the 65,000-seat stadium. The plan outlines how the governments would recover their investments through various tax mechanisms, including an increased bed tax, a rental car fee, and an admission tax. However, the plan faces challenges. Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne expressed skepticism about the Browns' financial projections and stressed the importance of developing downtown Cleveland. Additionally, Governor Mike DeWine has expressed a preference for funding stadium projects using cash, rather than state bonds, and would like to see sports gambling tax revenue gradually contribute to stadium costs. The Browns maintain that their proposed stadium would be a significant economic boost for the region and emphasize the unique advantages of the Brook Park location, citing its flat terrain, existing infrastructure, and proximity to the airport. They argue that securing private investment of this scale in Cuyahoga County would be unlikely without the stadium project





