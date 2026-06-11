Browns Start Shedeur Sanders at QB vs Saints as Deshaun Watson Remains in Concussion Protocol

Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken named Shedeur Sanders the starter against the New Orleans Saints after Deshaun Watson spent the week in concussion protocol. Saints players said Sanders comments gave them extra motivation.

Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken said Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback Sunday against the New Orleans Saints because Deshaun Watson has been in the concussion protocol all week and has not practiced.

Browns Set Sanders As Starting Quarterback

Watson could clear the protocol on Saturday, but after missing three days of practice, the Browns will start Sanders regardless of whether Watson is cleared. Watson returned to limited practice Friday, but he did not do any team reps. He had been listed as questionable on the injury report. Monken said Watson not being able to do any team reps during the three days of practice made it an easy decision to go with Sanders.

Also read Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice Friday, but Shedeur Sanders will start against Saints

The coach praised the second-year quarterback work during the week. Monken told reporters Friday, Let us go. It is the expectation of the position. This is what he has wanted, right?

He wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Let us go. Let us let it rip. Let us see what we got.

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We are not holding anything back. Monken also said about Sanders, I liked his confidence and the way he operated. He looked very comfortable in terms of getting our guys in and out of the huddle and I thought he threw the ball extremely well. Sanders is already giving the Saints some extra motivation ahead of his first start of the season.

Sanders Comments Motivates Saints Defense

The popular and polarizing Browns quarterback provided New Orleans with extra motivation after his response to a question about the Saints defense earlier in the week. Sanders told reporters Wednesday, When I smile, just know that means something. I am maturing. I am maturing.

Like, I could have given a decent answer, but now I am just going to smile whenever it is just, like, some questions. Sanders, seemingly hinting that he could say more, retracted from doing so but apparently still said enough. Saints defensive end Carl Granderson, who has 5.5 sacks this season, second on New Orleans, said the comments were noticed. Granderson told reporters Friday, We are gonna come in with a chip on our shoulder for sure.

You know, they have been chirping a little bit. We see what the quarterback done said. So, you know, we are going to come in hot and ready to play. We are going to pack the defense, and the offense is going to come with it.

So, it is going to be a good game for sure. So we are going to come out with the dub. Granderson added, I just cannot wait till Sunday to get out there, play fast and hit somebody, especially them. Sanders, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has completed 3 of 3 pass attempts this season for a total of 2 yards.

Sanders Rookie Stats And Family Background

Sanders started seven games as a rookie, compiling a 3-4 record while throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, accumulating 1,400 passing yards. However, he only completed 56.6 percent of his passes. The 24-year-old Sanders is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Sanders entered last week game for four plays when Watson left to undergo a concussion evaluation, completing both of his passes for 2 yards.

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Watson returned to the game after being cleared by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. The 10-year veteran began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night, when he was placed in the concussion protocol. The Browns had a quarterback competition throughout training camp, but Watson won the job. Sanders showed steady improvement throughout the offseason, but was unable to beat out Watson for the starting spot.

Sanders said his playing time last season was valuable. He said, It was valuable, just tapping back into that memory bank, having those reps and everything. That is why I am thankful for this whole offseason and everything and just being out there with the guys each and every day, being able to still get some throws in with them. So I do not think we lost a step.

Sanders will face a Saints defense that is 28th in the league in total defense and 23rd against the pass. New Orleans defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said the Cleveland offense will look mostly familiar, with some possible changes tied to the quarterback run game. Staley said, The offense is going to remain mostly the same but some elements with the quarterback run game that might be different. Shedeur has done the same thing.

You are seeing a player that has experience. Cleveland (5-3) is looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season. New Orleans (2-5) is coming off its bye week. A win over New Orleans would keep Cleveland from its first two-game losing streak of the season.

Broader NFL Context And Team Records

The Browns are looking to improve to 6-3, while the Saints are trying to move to 3-5. The game is also drawing attention beyond Cleveland. The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7, and Nick Wright has called them the biggest disappointment in NFL history, according to discussion on FOX Sports. Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes debated that take and also discussed Sanders being in line to start for the Browns as Watson remains in the concussion protocol.

Watson status remains uncertain for the weekend. He could be cleared on Saturday, but the Browns have already made their decision at quarterback after three missed practices. Cleveland has not said whether Watson will be available as a backup on Sunday if he clears the protocol. Sanders will take the first-team reps and lead the offense against a Saints defense that has struggled against both the run and the pass.

Monken decision gives Sanders another chance to show he can run the offense. Watson recovery will continue to be monitored, but for now the Browns belong to Sanders.