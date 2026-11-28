Long snapper Rex Sunahara signed a four-year contract extension with the Browns on Friday afternoon. He called the opportunity a 'dream come true.' Full story below:

BEREA, Ohio — When Browns long snapper Rex Sunahara joined the team back in 2024, he was just days away from starting a stagehand job at the House of Blues.

But his hometown team called, and after signing to the practice squad, Sunahara earned the starting job. Now, two years later, the Bay Village native has locked in his future with the Browns. Sunahara signed a four-year contract extension with the Browns on Friday afternoon. He called the opportunity a"dream come true.

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" "You couldn't ask for anything better. It's literally a dream come true. It's my hometown. I don't have to move.