Browns Should Do Right By Dillon Gabriel and Trade Him This Offseason

Dillon Gabriel deserves a fair shot to show the NFL what he has to offer. And while his rookie campaign as a member of the Cleveland Browns wasn't too hot, the

Dillon Gabriel answers media questions at the end of the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesAnd while his rookie campaign as a member of the Cleveland Browns wasn't too hot, the 25-year-old quarterback still has plenty to offer.

In the right system, maybe he unlocks the arsenal he displayed at Oregon, something that led to himBut as the offseason continues, the Browns coaching staff has made it increasingly apparent that they have no plans to give Gabriel another shot.has described the quarterback competition as a two-man race in numerous interviews, leaving out Gabriel as he praises Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

"Each day that changes. It just does," Monken said earlier this past week about the competition.

"I see what you see, right? We look at the film, and then we assess that, and again, I think both of them are doing exactly what we're asking them to do and competing like hell. Every day, I kind of lean one way or the other with quarterbacks.

June 8, 2026 Alongside the blatant disrespect shown for last year's 94th pick in the draft by the coaching staff, the front office allowed recently acquired edge rusher Jared Verse to take Gabriel's jersey number, No. 8. Verse showed up to practice sporting No. 8 immediately following the trade. According to recent reports, the league has given approval to the Browns for Gabriel to find a new number; however, none within zero to 20 are available.

If you are unaware of how sacred that number is to Oregon football players, especially those in recent years, check outNow, Cleveland gave Gabriel a chance in his rookie season. They didn't just throw him to the wind and let him fly away. After being drafted, the coaching staff, led by then-head coach Kevin Stefanski, gave him first-team reps and treated him like the starting quarterback all offseason.

He was given great treatment before eventually making his debut following the Browns' decision to move on from veteran Joe Flacco. His debut came on Nov. 5, in an international road contest against the Minnesota Vikings. While in London, he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He would go on to start for the next six outings before suffering an injury in a game against the Baltimore Ravens at home.

He would be replaced by the polarizing Sanders, whom the Browns would ride out for the rest of the year. His numbers, upon reflection, don't look that bad, with 937 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions grabbing the attention.

However, when looking deeper, his inability to push the ball down the field or extend plays made him a lackluster option for the starting job. For an already inconsistent and troublesome offense, having a weak decision-maker hurt them even more.

Last time the Browns tried to run that play, Dillon Gabriel’s pass flew about 10 feet over Malachi Corley’s head.not only allows him to regain confidence and find himself in a new setting, but also allows him to escape the spotlight that Sanders has hanging over him at all times. As long as he is a member of the Browns, the front office selecting him over Sanders will follow the former Duck.

He is projected to be the Browns' third-string quarterback in 2026, but with the front office adding another quarterback into the mix, Taylen Green, there is a chance he falls to fourth. Q: How long does Dillon Gabriel stay on this team?

He won’t be the starter, he won’t be the number 2, and no. 3 is saved for GreenHis trade value may not be that high, only being roughly worth a late-round draft pick, but moving him now allows for that chapter to close and a new one to open. If the Browns really want to start propelling this team in the right direction, cut out distractions and do right by Gabriel, trading him should be on the table.

And if someone calls, they better be ready to pick up the phone. Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.





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